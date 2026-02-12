// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, February 12, 2026
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Vecteezy / papan saenkutrueang (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
3 min.Read

Jobseeker claims interviewer turned her down for a full-time S$2.6k admin role after learning she only holds a diploma

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker found herself in an awkward situation when an interviewer reportedly declined to consider her for a full-time administrative role paying S$2,600 per month, allegedly because she only holds a diploma.

Sharing her experience on the r/singaporejobs subreddit on Wednesday (Feb 11), the woman recalled, “I went for an interview. My resume clearly states that my highest education is a diploma, but only when I arrived did he open my resume for the first time. From his reaction, I’m quite sure he hadn’t read it at all, and he looked genuinely shocked that I’m a diploma holder.”

“Then he asked if I wanted to do part-time admin instead, offering me S$10 per hour, because for full-time they prefer a degree holder, but they only offer $2600 for full-time admin?? I doubt that, but still very crazy.”

The situation became even more surprising just minutes later. 

About five minutes into their conversation, the interviewer reportedly shifted the discussion and asked whether she would consider becoming a financial advisor and joining their team to sell insurance.

See also  How the Internet of Things is making the world a safer haven

“He started to ask me if I wanted to become a financial advisor and join them to sell insurance. After I politely declined, he started giving me a life lecture about how young people should try more things. Mind you, I applied for an admin role,” she recounted.

She also shared that she had initially requested to conduct the first interview online before proceeding to a face-to-face meeting. However, the interviewer insisted that it had to be in person from the start. 

“I thought at least I’d get to see the actual working environment,” she continued. “Turns out I walked into what looked like a shared office space with multiple companies sharing together. So basically, I travelled there just for him to read my resume in front of me and try to recruit me into insurance. [This is my] worst interview experience.”

“Be glad you didn’t get hired!”

In the comments section, numerous users shared similar experiences. They informed the woman that companies often use this bait-and-switch tactic to pressure candidates into joining as financial advisors.

See also  Temasek CEO writes two poems on flooding and environmental impact

One user speculated that the interviewer had already read her resume but deliberately “acted” as if he hadn’t to manipulate her into thinking she didn’t deserve the position.

“It is a rehearsed tactic to make you think you’re at a disadvantage,” they said. “A psychological trick to make you more open to the counteroffer. You dodged a bullet there. They likely have many more such tricks they would use on you during your time there.”

Another commented, “You just got scammed. They were looking for someone to sell their insurance packages. Be glad you didn’t get hired!”

A third remarked, “This is a major red flag. I’m glad you walked away. An interview goes both ways. It’s not just for employers to pick and choose. It’s also for employees to see if this is an environment suitable for them.”

A fourth added, “Hate it when interviewers (or people in general) cannot take no for an answer. Then they’ll start to get personal with you or impose their opinions on you. Like, you don’t even know me at all. I’m applying for a job, nothing more. It’s okay, take this as a learning experience. Keep going!”

See also  ‘Are you single?’: Female jobseeker disturbed by personal questions on marital status during job interview

In other news, a Singaporean woman has shared online that she feels like she’s slowly losing her mind having to keep living in the same flat as her husband, who she’s already separated from but isn’t officially divorced from yet, all because of paperwork, finances, and the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP).

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Tuesday (Feb 10), the woman admitted that she has, quite simply, “lost love” for her husband and no longer sees any kind of future with him.

Read more: Singapore woman says she’s losing her mind living with husband she can’t yet divorce because of MOP: ‘I will go insane waiting for my freedom’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Malaysian technopreneur Arsyan Ismail sells his web address AI.com for US$70 million, the highest-priced domain sale on record

MALAYSIA: Malaysian technopreneur Arsyan Ismail has shocked the internet...

Two days in and already regretting it: Employee says job is nothing like what was promised

SINGAPORE: Imagine showing up to a new job, ready...

AI is taking the blame for layoffs — but analysts say it’s really tariffs, overhiring, and cost-cutting

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has left many...

Singapore pulls in more investments but fewer jobs follow

SINGAPORE: Singapore attracted more investment and spending in 2025,...

Singapore Politics

Leon Perera: Are we Singaporeans more confident or more fearful about the future?

SINGAPORE: On the eve of the roll-out of Budget...

‘Tan who?’ Netizens wonder why ex WP chair is weighing in on Pritam Singh’s discipline case, special cadre conference

SINGAPORE: After a letter from the former Workers’ Party...

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

© The Independent Singapore

// //