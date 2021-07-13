‘Kind stranger’ leaves free food at void deck; netizens appreciate the gesture but aren’t sure if they’d eat it

Home News ‘Kind stranger’ leaves free food at void deck; netizens appreciate the gesture...

Singapore — On Monday (Jul 13), a Redditor posted a photo of food left by a “kind stranger’ at the void deck of his block, thanking the anonymous donor for their generosity.

However, as much as netizens commented that they appreciated the gesture, many said they were uncertain whether they’d eat the food or not, given the uncertainty of where it came from.

u/shady-memes_v13 posted on Monday night, “Someone in my block has been leaving free food for the past few days for the residents at the void deck. Thank you kind stranger!”

Someone in my block has been leaving free food for the past few days for the residents at the void deck. Thank you kind stranger! from singapore

The food packages in their photo had slips of paper indicating when it was packed. Some were in brown paper packages, others were simply in their disposable food containers, and came with spoons.

Many netizens, while commending the donor, expressed doubts about the food.

One wrote that they were “not sure i would touch some random food that has been left there, could have turned bad, could be spiked with something, could be unhygienic…”

Another commenter disagreed, saying they would “tend to trust Singaporeans” and citing the low crime rate.

“The risk of there being some depraved asshole that would intentionally taint the food to cause grave harm is likely close to zero and probably not any higher than getting food poisoning from eating at some random stall which may have questionable practices,” they added.

But a netizen answered this by reminding them of the incident where poisoned food was left for stray cats.

Others wondered what would happen if nobody takes the food.

One commenter pointed out how fortunate Singaporeans are to have excess food, while in Malaysia people are going hungry.

Some netizens came up with suggestions of donating or leaving out safer food that would not go bad easily, such as biscuits or bottled water.       

