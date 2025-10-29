JS-SEZ a ‘once-in-a-generation opportunity’ for cross-border investors, says CGSI analyst

SINGAPORE: CGS International analyst Tay Wee Kuang described the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” for cross-border investors as he spoke at the Makan & Market Talk on Oct 16, The Edge Singapore reported.

The JS-SEZ deal, signed in January , targets investments across 11 sectors, including digital economy, logistics, manufacturing, renewable energy, and tourism, and aims to create 20,000 skilled jobs over the next ten years.

After the deal was signed, OCBC said it expects JS-SEZ to attract more interest from regional firms , as it observed a trend of companies looking to establish their business in Johor even before the deal was finalised.

Mr Tay said one of the key milestones setting the JS-SEZ apart is the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS), which is slated for completion by the end of 2026. He also noted that the southern Malaysia state of Johor has been “evolving from being a satellite to Singapore into a complementary growth engine” that could see stronger commercial and residential development by 2030.

In February, RTS Operations (RTSO) project director Zahrin Abdul Gani said the RTS link was about 50% complete . In July, RTS Link operators were in the final stages of deciding fares as the RTS link’s first train set was rolled in for testing at the Singapore Rail Test Centre (SRTC) .

Earlier this month, RTS Link JB–SG’s Facebook page announced track installation on Malaysia’s side of the project was completed .

In August, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi also proposed a second RTS link connecting Iskandar Puteri to Tuas to boost cross-border cooperation with Singapore.

Mr Tay highlighted the healthcare industry as a key beneficiary of the JS-SEZ, noting that businesses can access high-quality facilities, expand to serve Singapore’s ageing population, and explore services such as rehabilitation centres and retirement villages.

Currently, IHH Healthcare, KPJ Healthcare, and Q&M Dental already operate within the JS-SEZ. Sunway Healthcare and Thomson Medical Group also plan to expand within the JS-SEZ.

Mr Tay said both governments should commit to conducive business regulations such as labour laws, adding that allowing residents to use Medisave for healthcare services within the JS-SEZ would help make the zone a success. /TISG

Read also: Johor trade chairman Lee Ting Han says Trump tariffs could be an ‘advantage’ for JS-SEZ but ‘it is still too early to tell’