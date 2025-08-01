// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 1, 2025
Singapore
Johor chief minisster Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong
Photo: Facebook/Onn Hafiz Ghazi
BusinessSingapore News
1 min.Read

Johor proposes second RTS link to Tuas ahead of 2027 Johor Bahru–Woodlands line launch

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has proposed a second Rapid Transit System (RTS2) link connecting Iskandar Puteri to Tuas as part of efforts to boost cross-border cooperation with Singapore. The proposal was among several raised by Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi during a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at The Istana on Thursday (July 31), ahead of the planned 2027 launch of the Johor Bahru–Woodlands RTS Link.

According to The Star, citing the Facebook post of the Johor Chief Minister, he said, “In line with the royal decree of Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, I presented several strategic proposals, including a plan to connect Tuas and Iskandar Puteri via an RTS2 system.”

Mr Ghazi also shared that they discussed the progress of the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) implementation, including the establishment of the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor (IMFC-J), which now serves as the main facilitator for investment support and policy coordination.

He added that PM Wong welcomed the JS-SEZ progress and shared positive views on the potential for broader cooperation in energy, regional logistics, and stronger Johor-Singapore ties. According to him, PM Wong also appreciated Johor’s efforts in maintaining a fair and competitive labour market and was open to reviewing the proposals constructively.

Johor has received over 577 investment enquiries under the JS-SEZ to date, with 70 investors showing serious interest, including 11 referred directly by Singapore’s investment agencies, said Mr Ghazi.

He also shared that Johor recorded RM30.1 billion (S$9.12 billion) in investments in the first quarter of the year, along with a 6.4% gross domestic product (GDP) growth—the highest among all Malaysian states.

“Overall, the discussions are very positive, and I am confident that this meeting opens a new chapter in the Johor-Singapore bilateral relationship,” he said. /TISG

The Independent SG

