SG-JB KTM train to cease operations 6 months after new ‘6 minutes’ RTS link starts running in 2027

SINGAPORE: The KTM Shuttle Tebrau train service between Singapore and Johor Bahru will cease operations six months after the “six-minute” new Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link starts running in 2027, Mothership reported, citing Harian Metro.

Johor’s Works, Transportation, Infrastructure, and Communications Committee chairman, Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, said the Shuttle Tebrau trains will be used to increase the frequency of travel from JB Sentral to Kempas Station.

The Shuttle Tebrau, operated by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), has been running since July 2015 and runs 31 trips daily in both directions between Johor Bahru Sentral and the Woodlands Train Checkpoint in Singapore. Each trip takes about five minutes.

The 1.1-km KTM service can carry up to 8,635 passengers a day, with tickets priced at RM5 (S$1.50) from JB to SG and S$5 from SG to JB.

The RTS Link, which was said to be around 50% complete in February and slated to be completed on Jan 1, 2027, will operate daily from 6 a.m. to midnight. It is designed to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with a peak-hour frequency of 3.6 minutes per train.

While excitement is building among commuters for the new six-minute RTS journey, concerns remain among Johoreans about infrastructure, traffic, rising land prices, and the cost of living .

Meanwhile, in the city-state, the ministry has formed a task force to help locals and businesses seize opportunities and benefit from the upcoming RTS Link. /TISG

Read also: SG to JB: ⁠Best ways to quickly grab a seat in the KTM train before they sell out to enjoy a relaxing trip from Singapore to Johor Bahru