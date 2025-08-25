Johor secures RM12 billion in AI, specialty manufacturing, and industrial projects

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is stepping into the global spotlight once again, this time with a string of big-ticket investments worth a staggering RM12 billion (S$3.66 billion). The projects, announced by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz in a translated Facebook post, promise not only to boost the state’s economy but also to create thousands of high-quality jobs that could transform the lives of everyday Malaysians.

At the heart of this wave is a RM10 billion green artificial intelligence (AI) data centre in Kulai, a partnership between YTL and US tech powerhouse NVIDIA. More than just rows of servers, the centre will serve as Malaysia’s brain for the future, housing infrastructure powered by renewable energy and designed to make Johor a serious global player in the fast-growing AI industry.

Adding to the momentum, US-based Colorcon has chosen Johor as the site of its largest plant in the world, a RM262 million specialty excipient factory. The facility, approved in early 2023 and now gearing up for construction, isn’t just about scale. Colorcon has committed that over 33% of its jobs will pay above RM5,000 a month, meaning real income growth for local families and a push towards Johor’s aspiration of becoming a high-income state.

Rounding out the trio is the launch of the MBW Innexus Industrial City, an ambitious RM2 billion development with the potential to generate 37,000 jobs. For Johor, this isn’t just another industrial park — it’s a statement that the state is ready to welcome advanced industries while giving locals opportunities to grow alongside them.

“Insya-Allah, MITI will continue to support initiatives to advance the development of the state of Johor,” Tengku Zafrul wrote, framing the projects as part of a bigger mission to cement Johor’s role in Malaysia’s high-tech, sustainable future.

Read related: Johor launches RM2 billion Innexus Industrial City, pledges 37,000 jobs with pro-investment push

Netizen reactions

The news quickly gained many reactions online, with many Malaysians praising the scale and direction of Johor’s growth. “Impressive to see Colorcon chose Malaysia to be a hub, especially in Johor,” wrote one netizen, echoing a sense of pride that a global name had picked Johor as its biggest base.

Some users kept it simple and celebratory: “Alhamdulillah, Tengku Zafrul is the best!” said one, while another added, “Welcome to visit Johor Bahru!”, which was a warm reminder of Johoreans’ eagerness to showcase their state as it rises in prominence.

Others pointed out the obvious advantage of geography. “Johor is so lucky because it’s neighbours with Singapore,” commented another user, underscoring the Causeway factor that makes Johor a unique magnet for global investors.

Why this matters to Singapore too

While these projects are squarely based in Johor, their significance doesn’t stop at the border. Singaporeans could soon feel the impact in several ways.

The green AI data centre in Kulai isn’t just a win for Malaysia, but it’s a facility close enough for Singaporean companies that they can reach out easily for a collaboration. With the AI infrastructure being powered by renewable energy, these developments offer opportunities for cross-border partnerships in specialised fields like digital services, research, and cloud computing.

Meanwhile, the expansion of high-value manufacturing and industrial capacity in Johor may also benefit Singapore’s ecosystem as well; Singaporean firms that face rising costs at home may find Johor’s industrial hubs an attractive extension. This may allow these companies to keep headquarters in the republic, but still be able to tap into Johor’s talent pool and lower-cost base.

As for everyday Singaporeans, these projects could help them find new job opportunities, business tie-ups, and even lifestyle benefits: from more seamless regional connectivity to a richer tourism experience as Johor’s economy grows.

Read also: Johor–Singapore SEZ touted as ‘next Shenzhen’ in push to reshape cross-border growth