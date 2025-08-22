Johor launches RM2 billion Innexus Industrial City, pledges 37,000 jobs with pro-investment push

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is doubling down on its big ambitions. This week, the state unveiled Innexus Industrial City in Pasir Gudang, a massive RM2 billion (S$610 million) project that could reshape Johor’s economy and create more than 37,000 jobs in the years ahead.

The 732-acre development, launched at Tanjung Langsat, isn’t just another industrial park. It’s being built with a “plug-and-play” concept, meaning companies that set up shop will have everything they need ready from day one — utilities, roads, port access, and even high-tech perks like 5G networks, IoT systems, and eco-friendly smart features.

Johor’s State Executive Councillor for Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs, Lee Ting Han, who shared the news in a translated Facebook post, framed the project as a cornerstone in Johor’s push to modernise and stay competitive.

Cutting red tape to win investors

One of the strongest messages from the launch was that Johor doesn’t just want investments — it wants to make it easier for them to happen.

For years, businesses have complained about slow approvals and bureaucratic headaches. Johor is tackling this with initiatives like the Johor Fast Lane, which promises quicker investment approvals so that investors don’t have to deal with senseless hurdles.

Another project that seeks to make the process more expedient is the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre – Johor (IMFC-J), which was created as a one-stop shop to help guide investors through red tape.

Paired with big projects like Innexus, these pro-business moves show Johor’s strategy: not just being cheaper than Singapore but being faster, more efficient, and globally competitive.

As Lee Ting Han put it, every project should “translate into job opportunities, technological development, and economic advancement for the people.”

Why this matters for Singapore

The ripple effects won’t stop at Johor’s borders. Pasir Gudang is already a key industrial hub closely tied to Singapore’s ports and logistics network. This project is expected to complement Singapore’s economy rather than compete with it, as Innexus is projected to provide modern infrastructure and digital capabilities

For Singaporean companies, Johor now offers something rare: more land, lower costs, and faster approvals, all while staying tightly connected to Singapore’s financial, innovation, and trade ecosystems.

This initiative ties neatly with the rapidly developing Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which aims to boost cross-border collaboration. This means that Singaporean firms can expand manufacturing, logistics, or digital operations in Johor while still keeping one foot firmly in Singapore. Also, for workers and businesses on both sides, this may translate into new opportunities, stronger supply chains, and deeper economic ties.

Part of a bigger story

Innexus Industrial City isn’t just a standalone project, but a part of Johor’s larger effort to tell the world: “We’re ready for the future.”

By combining scale, speed, and sustainability, Johor is aligning itself with what global investors are demanding today. With faster approvals, modern infrastructure, and a government openly courting investors, Johor is positioning itself as both Malaysia’s growth engine and Singapore’s closest partner.

The RM2 billion Innexus Industrial City is more than just another development in Pasir Gudang. It’s a statement of intent that tells investors and other people that Johor’s future will be built not only on factories and jobs, but on smart growth that attracts the world’s attention.

