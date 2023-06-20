Jocelyn Chia: An apology needs to come from the heart & should not be coerced

SINGAPORE: Comedian Jocelyn Chia, who is in hot water among Malaysians for a series of jokes including some about the MH370 flight, does not appear to be overly concerned over the fuss she created.

The outrage over her comedy set has boosted her popularity, and the comedian has been giving a number of interviews of late. And while her Instagram account may still not be back up, Chia has been very active on Twitter, appearing to be surprised, but not at all displeased, at the furor over her jokes.

In one tweet, however, she wrote that she, her friends, family, and colleagues had been brow-beating and harassing her, while at the same time demanding an apology.

The comedian also clarified her citizenship status, since a number of publications, including The Independent Singapore, mistakenly reported that she had been born in Singapore.

“I am US born not Singapore born, and have been an American since birth, not naturalized. Maybe that’s why I am so ‘insolent’ by Asian standards (referring to the quote in an article by a MINISTER of Singapore) calling me so. Sounds familiar. My Singaporean school teachers also thought so. Yet in the States I was considered a MODEL student. Magna cum laude, was a Teaching Assistant twice, Outstanding Major award, Phi Beta Kappa and all that. Interesting the different standards eh?)”

The video from Chia was shared online earlier this month, containing a series of jokes she made in a show in the United States.

In the clip, she asks an audience member where he’s from, and when he says, “Malaysia,” she replies, “Malaysia! Ok, f**k you, a**h**s,” which causes the audience to burst out in laughter.

The most controversial portion of Chia’s set was a reference to the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.

“Now, Malaysia you all are trying to come around, like, ‘Hey Singapore, you’re looking good lah.’ And we’re like, ‘I know, but why haven’t you visited me in 40 years?’” says the comic, adding, “And (Malaysia’s) like, ‘Yeah I tried, but you know, my airplanes cannot fly.‘

Why, Malaysian Airlines going missing not funny huh? Some jokes don’t land. This joke kills in Singapore,” she added.

Several high-profile Singaporeans, including Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and comedian Kumar, have apologised on behalf of Chia, who was born in the US but is of Singaporean descent and partly grew up in Singapore.

