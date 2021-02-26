Entertainment Celebrity JJ Lin performs for Disney at Disney+ Singapore launch concert

JJ Lin performs for Disney at Disney+ Singapore launch concert

Singer says it was a childhood dream come true

JJ Lin performed for Disney at the launch of Disney+ in Singapore. Picture: Instagram

Singapore — JJ Lin finally achieved one of his childhood dreams by performing for Disney. He recently returned to Singapore from Taiwan for Chinese New Year and it appears that the trip was not all play and no work. The Singapore-born, Taiwanese-based 39-year-old was part of the star-studded line-up of performers at the A Night Of Disney+ showcase on Wednesday (Feb 24) which was held to celebrate the launch of the Disney+ streaming service in Singapore.

It is not considered work because Lin obviously had a good time. The singer revealed on Instagram that it was a childhood dream come true.

The backdrop in which JJ Lin performed was Marina Bay Sands. Picture: Instagram

“So here’s the thing: it has been my dream since I was a boy, to sing and perform for Disney one day,” he wrote. “I would be walking to school and practising lines from ‘Whole New World’.”

“If being indulged with Disney fantasies taught me one thing, it would be that ‘magic carpet rides’ are real, as long as you dare to believe! (And work extremely hard for them!) So here it is, my dream come true, ‘shining, shimmering, and splendid!’”

Lin also dressed for the event in a very prince-like tailcoat, reported 8days.sg on Feb 25. 987FM jock Gerald Koh left a comment, jokingly asking if Lin “borrowed the suit from Mickey [Mouse]”. Lin looked great in the suit, and he looked like a Disney prince. Lin’s set, just like the rest of the concert, was a rousing trip down memory lane.

He sang a medley of four Disney hits both old and new: ‘A Whole New World’ from Aladdin, ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ from The Lion King, ‘Let It Go’ from Frozen, and his very own track ‘Embark’, the theme song of Pixar film Soul.

Lin’s stage was the rooftop of the ArtScience Museum with Marina Bay Sands in the backdrop, which is pretty fairytale-like in its own modern way. /TISG

