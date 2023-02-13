By: Connor Taylor-Parton

Disney + has a reasonably new presence in Singapore and has created an exciting buzz, bringing a vast library of content to viewers in the region. Showing classic animated movies to brand new original series that aren’t shown on any other platform.

There’s something for everyone; whether you’re a fan of action-packed adventure, heartwarming family drama, or comedic sitcoms, a subscription to Disney + gives you access to all.

Disney + has an ever-expanding library, and this month they’ve released even more content, you can tune in to. In this article, we dive deeply into what exactly that new content is. We’ll give a brief overview, so you know whether it tickles your fancy.

Are you still waiting to subscribe to Disney Plus?

See their plans:

Basic:

Has ads

Home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic

US$7.99 (S$10.96) a month

Premium:

Ad-free

Home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic

Downloads to watch on the go

$10.99 (S$14.49) a month

Subscribe here

Star Wars Bad Batch Season 2

The events of Kamino and the Bad Batch were many months ago, but this sequel season continues with their adventure beyond the collapse of the Republic as they navigate the Empire. On their journey, they will discover who is an ally and who is not amid dangerous new places.

The Menu

A grade above Michelin star restaurants is where this young couple heads to a remote island. The world-renowned chef delivers a several-course menu with a theme that is the diners’ quest to figure out. It wasn’t long after the first course that this was not just a menu tasting, but something mysteriously dark was going to happen throughout the evening.

Tokyo Revengers Season 2

Twelve years prior were the best years of his life, when he was in middle school. Takemichi travels back in time to rewrite events that have a massive impact today – all of which he does to save his beloved.

Taiwan Crime Stories

Divided into a four-part anthology series, Taiwan Crime Stories takes inspiration from real-life cases from the past. These familiar cases include the murder of an elementary school teacher, the train derailment fraud case, a family annihilation case, and a child homicide on a military base.

Gannibal

Police officer Daigo Agawa takes his wife and daughter on a getaway to an isolated mountain village called Kuge after causing a major incident. What at first seemed like the ideal place to hide out soon became apparent it wasn’t. There is a missing persons case that remains unsolved. And one day, an older woman’s body is found in the mountains. At first thought, they put it down to a bear attack, but Daigo notices a human bite mark on the body.

Super Junior: The Last Man Standing

Follow behind the scenes of Super Junior, the hardships and triumphs along the journey, and how they opened the doors and welcomed Kpop and Hallyu Wave to fans worldwide. /TISG

