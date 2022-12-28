disney+-vs-netflix:-which-streaming-platform-should-you-choose

As we’re at the peak of the rainy season, more of us are spending time sheltered in our homes under a duvet or cashed on our sofas with the remote control glued to our hands.

The way we watch television has evolved in recent years; instead of flicking through satellite television, we use streaming platforms through applications like Netflix and Disney +. They both regularly update their selection of movies and TV shows worth binging, which begs the question, which one should you subscribe to?

Various factors need to be considered, from the price, how often shows are updated, and, most importantly, which suits you best, which is why we’re taking a deeper plunge into answering these questions for you.

Netflix offers a diverse selection of TV shows and movies, including the classics like Good Will Hunting, which has spiked in views since clips on TikTok landed on FilmTok (algorithm for cinephiles) For You Page (FYP). Arguably, the most exciting offering of Netflix is their original TV shows and movies, which are exclusive to this platform. High-budget productions that trend whenever they’re released, which you don’t have access to unless you’re subscribed to Netflix.

Content by numbers:

Films available: 4,000+

TV Series: 47,000+ episodes

Top 10 shows streamed in Singapore at the moment on Netflix:

Wednesday: Season 1 Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area: Season 1 Alchemy of Souls: Part 2 Single’s Inferno: Season 2 Harry & Meghan: Limited Series Under the Queen’s Umbrella: Season 1 Alchemy of Souls: Part 1 The Recruit: Season 1 Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 SPY x FAMILY: Season 1

Top 10 films streamed in Singapore at the moment on Netflix:

Bullet Train Uncharted Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Doctor G Troll The Big 4 Shooter Warriors of Future Good Will Hunting Kalagathalaivan

Netflix Pricing

Basic: 12.98 SGD/month

Standard: 17.48 SGD/month

Premium: 21.98 SGD/month

NOTE: Depending on where you live, you may be charged taxes in addition to your subscription price.

The Disney + monthly subscription is more affordable than Netflix, and you can still access breathtaking award-winning movies and shows all within a click of a button. And there’s even the option to subscribe annually, which allows you to save even more money if finances are a concern. More and more content is moving away from Netflix, and it looks like it’s a trend continuing to occur in the coming years. Disney has already begun, and Disney + is one of the only platforms you can stream Disney-owned content.

Content by numbers:

Films available: 500+

TV Series: 7,500+ episodes

Top 5 shows streamed in Singapore at the moment on Disney +:

Criminal Minds Grey’s Anatomy The First Responders Family Guy 9-1-1

Top 5 films streamed in Singapore at the moment on Disney +:

Avatar The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Home Alone Disenchanted Avengers: Endgame

Disney+ Pricing

S$11.98 a month OR S$119.98 a year and save over 15%*

*Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price.

Summary

There’s no clear-cut winner we can crown, as it comes down to what will suit your needs. Netflix wins points when it comes down to the vast amount of content they have available within its library. Still, a significant portion of the library is full of content that you or I consider unworthy of our time. Disney+, on the other hand, may not offer a library as breathtakingly significant, but they are more consistent with the quality of the shows on their platform.

One of the patterns that many movie fanatics have noticed is that Netflix is slowly losing the license to stream some of the more prominent production films and TV shows. NBC and almost all Disney-owned content have already been taken down and moved to the Disney + platform, and others are following suit.

As things stand, Disney + drawbacks begin where their content aimed at a younger audience ends, and that is with their mature content. Netflix has them beat, offering more thought-provoking content or shows with a slightly more mature sense of humour. But there’s speculation that this could change in the coming months as Disney + pushes to capture a wider audience. This isn’t to say that Disney + doesn’t offer shows suitable for adults, but the selection isn’t nearly as great as Netflix.

