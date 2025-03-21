MALAYSIA: IOI City Mall has set a new benchmark for sustainability in Malaysia with the country’s largest solar panel installation in a commercial property. According to The New Straits Times (NST), IOI Properties Group Bhd has invested RM18 million (S$5.44 million) in installing 15,757 solar modules across 354,000 square feet of rooftop space, making it the most extensive solar panel system ever implemented in a Malaysian shopping mall.

This large-scale initiative is a significant step in the retail sector’s transition towards renewable energy. With rising energy costs and increasing environmental concerns, the project not only reduces reliance on traditional power sources but also delivers long-term financial savings and a meaningful environmental impact.

RM18 million investment to generate long-term savings

The solar panel system is projected to generate approximately 9,780 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy annually, supplying 8.2% of the mall’s total electricity needs, as reported by NST. By offsetting a portion of its energy consumption with renewable power, IOI City Mall significantly reduces its operational costs.

From a financial perspective, the initiative is expected to save RM5.4 million in annual electricity expenses. Over time, these savings will compensate for the initial RM18 million investment, demonstrating that large-scale sustainability projects can be both economically viable and environmentally responsible.

Beyond cost efficiency, the solar panel installation at IOI City Mall contributes to a significant reduction in carbon emissions. The project is estimated to cut 7,570 metric tonnes of CO₂ per year, an environmental impact equivalent to removing 1,640 cars from the roads or planting 125,850 trees, as published by NST.

By decreasing its dependence on fossil fuel-generated electricity, IOI City Mall is actively contributing to Malaysia’s climate goals and promoting greener commercial practices within the retail industry.

Green Building Index certification reinforces sustainability commitment

IOI City Mall’s commitment to sustainability is further demonstrated by its recent Green Building Index (GBI) certification. According to NST, the certification was awarded to IOI City Mall Phase 1, reinforcing its position as an energy-efficient and environmentally conscious development.

GBI is Malaysia’s recognised rating system for sustainable buildings, assessing factors such as energy efficiency (EE), water conservation, and environmental impact. With the addition of its extensive solar panel system, the mall significantly enhances its EE score, which is one of the most heavily weighted components in GBI ratings.

This achievement emphasises the growing importance of green commercial developments. This also positions IOI City Mall as a leader in sustainable retail operations.

A benchmark for commercial sustainability in Malaysia

With rising energy prices and increased focus on corporate sustainability, IOI City Mall’s investment in solar power sets a new standard for commercial developments in Malaysia. By showcasing the feasibility of large-scale renewable energy adoption, the project encourages other shopping centres and commercial properties to explore similar initiatives.

According to NST, industry analysts see this as a defining moment for sustainability in Malaysia’s commercial sector. “As energy costs rise, IOI City Mall’s investment in solar power and sustainability sets a benchmark for future commercial developments, proving that growth and green initiatives can go hand in hand,” Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd stated in a note.

Positive environmental and social impact

Beyond direct cost savings and carbon reductions, the solar panel initiative at IOI City Mall promotes greater environmental awareness and corporate responsibility. By transitioning to renewable energy, the mall helps alleviate pressure on Malaysia’s electricity grid while setting an example for businesses and consumers alike.

As more commercial properties follow in IOI City Mall’s footsteps, the demand for renewable energy solutions is expected to grow, driving further investment in Malaysia’s green energy sector. This shift not only supports the country’s climate commitments but also fosters job creation and innovation in clean energy technologies.

A step towards a greener future

IOI Properties Group Bhd’s solar energy project marks a significant milestone in Malaysia’s journey towards sustainability. By integrating large-scale renewable energy solutions into commercial operations, IOI City Mall is proving that eco-friendly initiatives can drive both business growth and environmental progress.

As Malaysia continues its push towards greener commercial developments, IOI City Mall’s success will likely inspire other industry players to embrace sustainability. This project is not just about cutting costs; it is a bold statement that sustainability and business excellence can go hand in hand.

Read also: Hextar World at Empire City set to transform Malaysia’s retail and entertainment scene in 2025