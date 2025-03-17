MALAYSIA: Hextar World at Empire City is set to open in late 2025, reshaping Malaysia’s retail and entertainment scene. Spanning 1.8 million square feet, the development will feature six distinct zones, over 600 retail and dining options, and a diverse range of entertainment spaces.

Designed as a must-visit destination for locals and tourists, Hextar World offers seamless access to major highways and is surrounded by commercial and hospitality hubs.

“Hextar World will redefine entertainment, lifestyle, and nightlife in the Klang Valley,” said Datuk Eddie Ong, CEO of Hextar Group, as The New Straits Times reported.

Unique attractions set to elevate the entertainment landscape

Hextar World sets itself apart with attractions that go beyond traditional malls. It will house Malaysia’s largest indoor water park, offering an immersive aquatic experience alongside the Malaysia National Ice Skating Stadium—an Olympic-sized rink poised to boost local interest in ice sports.

For ski and snowboard enthusiasts, Slope Master, the country’s largest indoor ski training facility, provides a year-round practice space. Additional entertainment includes a bowling centre, sports and bar street, cinemas, and interactive edutainment, ensuring a dynamic experience for visitors of all ages.

A diverse mix of dining and retail experiences

Beyond entertainment, Hextar World brings a fresh dining experience with a curated mix of local and international food and beverage brands. Among the key highlights is Luckin Coffee, China’s fastest-growing coffee chain, making its Malaysian debut. Food lovers can also explore NOMNOM Food Hall, a tech-driven dining hub, and Senkyaku Banrai, a Japanese-themed food street offering authentic flavours.

In addition to its vast selection of restaurants and cafés, the development will include a 28,000-square-foot supermarket for daily essentials and a massive 450,000-square-foot entertainment space. Discussions are also ongoing with Metrojaya, one of Malaysia’s most established department stores, to secure its presence within the mall, NST reported.

A vision for the future: The Exploratorium

Hextar World goes beyond traditional retail with The Exploratorium, a concept built on four key pillars.

Discovery & Innovation brings emerging brands and cutting-edge technology to shoppers, while Connection & Community fosters social interaction with co-working spaces, interactive cafés, and communal hubs. Entertainment & Adventure keeps the excitement alive with an indoor water park, cinemas, and live performances, while Wellness & Active Living promotes a balanced lifestyle with fitness centres, spas, and recreational spaces.

With these pillars, Hextar World aims to transform shopping into a dynamic, immersive experience.

Strategic location and seamless connectivity

Hextar World’s prime location within Empire City places it at the heart of a thriving urban development, surrounded by commercial towers, offices, hotels, and major highways. Its seamless connectivity ensures easy access for visitors from across the Klang Valley, making it a prime destination for business and leisure.

Its accessibility is further enhanced by direct connections to major highways, including the Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong (LDP) and Penchala Link via Sprint Highway, ensuring smooth travel from across the Klang Valley.

Anticipation builds for the Q4 2025 grand opening

Following a successful tenant signing ceremony, Hextar World is on track for its much-anticipated Q4 2025 grand opening. With a dynamic mix of retail, entertainment, and lifestyle offerings, the project is set to reshape Malaysia’s shopping and leisure landscape.

As the launch date approaches, new attractions continue to be unveiled, reinforcing its promise of an unparalleled experience. Whether for shopping, dining, entertainment, or social gatherings, it is poised to become a must-visit destination that sets new standards in the region’s retail and entertainment industry.

Read also: Malaysia builds Southeast Asia’s longest railway tunnel, a key milestone for ECRL project