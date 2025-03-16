MALAYSIA: Deep beneath Malaysia’s Titiwangsa mountain range, engineers are steadily progressing on what will become Southeast Asia’s longest railway tunnel. This tunnel, a critical part of the ambitious East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, will span 16.39 kilometres, connecting Bukit Tinggi in Pahang to Gombak in Selangor, as reported by The Rakyat Post (TRP).

Once completed, it will serve as a vital transportation link between Malaysia’s east and west coasts, dramatically improving travel times and logistics efficiency. Although the Genting tunnel is far shorter than Asia’s longest railway tunnel, Japan’s 53.85-kilometre Seikan Tunnel, its scale and complexity make it a landmark achievement in Malaysia’s infrastructure development.

Advanced tunnel boring technology tackling rugged terrain

Building a tunnel of this magnitude through the challenging terrain of the Titiwangsa mountain range requires cutting-edge engineering solutions. According to TRP, the project is deploying the largest and most advanced Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) ever used in Malaysia. These massive machines are designed to carve through dense rock formations efficiently, ensuring both safety and precision during excavation.

The Genting tunnel’s completion will be a major breakthrough, significantly reducing travel times between the East Coast states and the Klang Valley. It will also improve connectivity for both passenger and freight transport, making rail a more viable alternative to road travel.

Financial hurdles and strategic realignments

Despite its engineering ambition, the ECRL project has faced several financial challenges. Initially estimated at RM65.5 billion (S$19.7 billion), the cost was renegotiated and reduced to RM44 billion in 2019, as published by TRP. In 2021, the project reverted to its original alignment, known as ECRL 3.0, with the cost adjusted to RM50 billion.

A recent government-approved enhancement includes a double-track upgrade for a 25-kilometre section between Jalan Kastam Station and Northport and Westport. This upgrade, implemented without increasing the overall project cost, will allow both KTMB and ECRL services to operate independently. The improvement is expected to significantly boost rail freight capacity while alleviating road congestion.

Public reactions and concerns

As with any large-scale infrastructure project, public opinion on the ECRL and its ambitious Genting tunnel is mixed.

On Reddit, one user voiced concerns about long-term upkeep: “I’m nervous about its maintenance.” This highlights an important issue: massive engineering projects require consistent and well-funded maintenance to remain safe and efficient. Ensuring the tunnel remains structurally sound decades into the future will be just as important as its construction.

Meanwhile, a Facebook netizen reflected on the project’s financial journey: “It is better to read to get more information. When the government changed hands in 2018, too much money was already paid for the project; hence, it had to be continued. However, the nation saved a lot of rakyat’s (people’s) money in a renegotiation.” This comment underscores how financial adjustments helped make the project more sustainable while avoiding unnecessary losses.

Another user cautioned: “Due consideration is required.” While brief, this statement reflects a common sentiment that large infrastructure projects must be carefully evaluated for long-term feasibility, cost-effectiveness, and environmental impact.

On the other hand, not everyone is convinced of the tunnel’s significance. One Facebook user remarked: “So we all must feel very proud lah?” This tongue-in-cheek comment reflects a degree of scepticism, possibly questioning whether such large expenditures genuinely benefit the public.

Transforming Malaysia’s transport and trade landscape

Spanning approximately 665 kilometres, the ECRL will reshape Malaysia’s transportation network by linking key ports on both coastlines. The improved connectivity will enhance the movement of goods between the East Coast and the Klang Valley, making Malaysia a more attractive logistics hub for regional trade.

When fully operational in January 2028, the ECRL is expected to revolutionise freight and passenger transport, reducing dependency on highways while fostering economic growth. The Genting tunnel, as its most ambitious engineering feat, symbolises Malaysia’s commitment to modernising its infrastructure and strengthening its position in Southeast Asia’s transport and trade sectors.

However, as public reactions indicate, long-term maintenance, financial responsibility, and tangible benefits for everyday Malaysians will ultimately determine whether this ambitious project is viewed as a true national success. The outcome of this huge undertaking remains to be seen.

