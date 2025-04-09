The Independent Logo
Indian movie star Pawan Kalyan rushes to Singapore as his son is among those injured in River Valley fire
Indian movie star Pawan Kalyan rushes to Singapore as his son is among those injured in River Valley fire

Jewel Stolarchuk
April 9, 2025

SINGAPORE: Indian movie star Pawan Kalyan’s son is among those who were injured in the fire that broke out at a River Valley Road shophouse on Monday (April 7). Mr Kalyan, who is also Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was accompanied by his brother, Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, as they flew out to Singapore to be with the boy.

Kalyan’s son, Mark Shankar Pavanovich, suffered burns on his legs and hands as well as smoke inhalation, according to Indian daily The Hindu.

The Indian press reports that at the time of the incident, Kalyan was in a meeting regarding a local village development project. Someone had suggested that he shorten his visit to rush to see his son, but he reportedly chose to complete the visit first before flying directly to Singapore.

His party has issued a statement revealing that Kalyan’s son is receiving treatment in Singapore. The boy, who is Kalyan’s son from his third marriage to a Russian citizen, has reportedly been moved out of the emergency ward since.

Kalyan also thanked PM Narendra Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu as well as other celebrities, for their support, in a personal note. “Mark Shankar is gradually recovering due to these good-hearted wishes and blessings. I sincerely thank everyone,” he wrote.

The River Valley Road fire left four adults and 15 children between the ages of six and ten with injuries. A 10-year-old girl has since succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

The police report that a preliminary probe found no suggestion of foul play, but the investigation is still ongoing.

