Tuesday, January 27, 2026
Jeffrey Siow calls for Singapore to do ‘a better job with integration so that we can do more immigration’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: At the Institute of Policy Studies’ Singapore Perspectives 2026 conference, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow called Singapore’s total fertility rate of 0.97 “abysmal,” which then led to the topic of immigration.

He made these remarks at a panel discussion titled “Navigating Challenges to Social Cohesion.”

Immigration has been a sensitive issue not only in Singapore but in many developed countries around the world in recent years, as nations struggle to balance different factors such as resources, demographic needs, cultural identity, and so on.

Mr Siow noted that the “truth” Singapore needs to confront is how crucial immigration is in order to maintain the dynamism of its society and economy.

He warned, however, that “immigration can only go as far as integration allows, and we can only stay open and welcoming to newcomers if we are able to integrate them well.

So, I think we need to do a better job with integration so that we can do more immigration. Let me repeat that. We need to do more with integration so that we can do more immigration,” he added.

In his speech, he also characterised Singapore as “in theory… a young immigrant nation,” which some may find difficult.

“Maybe it’s because we don’t feel secure enough about what it means to be Singaporean,” the acting minister added.

Noting how the diversity of backgrounds can make relations challenging, Mr Siow said that responsibility lies on both Singaporeans and newcomers. Immigrants should desire to integrate, as well as make an effort to understand the meaning of being Singaporean.

As for citizens, he said they need to be open-minded, accepting that today’s Singaporean identity is going to evolve, and understand that time is needed for newcomers to Singapore to adapt to society.

Given its topic, Mr Siow’s remarks, as reported by CNA and other news outlets, have elicited a lot of reactions from netizens.

For example, one Facebook user wrote, “Agreed that more needs to be done… Integration is important, but what about….

1) ensuring that immigrants character are properly vetted?
2) ensuring locals are not marginalized in the process?
3) ensuring that cost of living is not compromised because of this surge in immigrants?
4) ensuring local businesses are not cannibalized by foreign businesses?
5) ensuring infrastructure is capable of handling the load of immigrants coming in?
Are these not important considerations before taking more immigrants? Are these not more important factors that will pose challenges to integration?”

Over the years, many Singaporeans have expressed concerns over a number of issues related to immigration, including concerns over jobs, especially PMET (Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians) roles, and perceived overcrowding.

While most acknowledge how necessary immigration is, in light of Singapore’s ageing society, questions have still arisen concerning how fast its pace should be, and how many immigrants should be allowed to come to the city-state. Again, these are not concerns that only Singapore must face, as many developed countries in the West also face similar issues. /TISG

