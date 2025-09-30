6.1 million population: High number of foreign workers causing concern of erosion of local culture

SINGAPORE: After it was reported on Monday (Sept 29) that the city-state’s population has risen to an all-time high of 6.11 million as of June of this year, some Singaporeans online expressed worries, especially since the increase was largely fueled by the growth in the number of foreign workers.

“Honestly, I am supportive of population growth if it is driven by natural births among citizens, although this is now almost impossible. What concerns me is that most of the increase comes from the non-resident population, which dilutes the citizen base and risks further eroding local culture,” wrote a local Reddit user.

The number of people in Singapore grew by 1.2% in comparison to June 2024, based on the most recent figures from yearly Population in Brief report from the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) and partner agencies. The NTTD is under the Prime Minister’s Office.

While there had only been 1.86 million non-residents in Singapore in June 2024, this number had grown to 1.91 million, an increase of 2.7%. A majority of the new non-residents are workers from the construction, marine shipyard and processing sectors, as well as migrant domestic workers.

The number of citizens has also grown by 0.7% from June 2024 to June 2025 and is now at 3.66 million. The number of permanent residents has stayed at 0.54 million.

Meanwhile, the rate of unemployment has stayed low, hovering at 2% in spite of concerns from businesses that the economy would slow down. Singapore’s economy showed growth in the second quarter of the year, however, although it is expected to slow in the second half of the year because of tariffs from the United States.

How do netizens in Singapore feel?

As mentioned earlier, a number of netizens said they were concerned over the slower growth in the number of locals in comparison to the number of foreign workers.

“There are 3.66 million Singaporeans out of a total population of 6.11 million, meaning citizens make up only 59.9%. This is likely the lowest proportion since independence. Will it fall below <50% by the 2030s?” the Reddit user quoted above continued.

“In the US, foreign-born immigrants make up 15% of the population and you already see the social unrest regarding immigration… Of course there’ll be pushback.

SG citizen % is at 60% now. In 2000, which was only 25 years ago, this was ~87%. With this trend, citizens might make up only 35% of SG residents by 2050?” asked another.

“I’m on the fence, as I do personally know foreigners who converted to Singapore citizenships – some are committed to living and contributing here for the longer term (having kids, working and living here etc), while others are possibly using Singapore citizenship as a stepping stone to other “more favourable” countries in terms of lifestyle and retirement prospects like Australia, European countries etc,” a commenter chimed in.

Crowded and cramped

Others said they were unhappy with how crowded Singapore feels now, in comparison to some years ago.

“Hate going out on weekends, can’t enjoy the spaces or the country anymore. It’s work, home, repeat. All this while homes get smaller and more cramped,” one wrote.

“I miss Singapore growing up. Now everything is expensive and crowded. Everything looks and feels the same,” said one, while another added, “I dread to even think of going out on weekends because of the crowd.” /TISG

