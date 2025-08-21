‘If not for China, there’s no Singapore,’ said woman who cut queue in Universal Studio

SINGAPORE: A woman with a baby in her arms who tried to cut in the line at Universal Studios was caught on camera with a rather strange justification for her behaviour when she was confronted, saying, “If not for China, there’s no Singapore.”

TikTok user lunachloe0573 filmed the encounter and posted it on her account, where it has been viewed over 42,000 times.

During the encounter, the woman with the baby allegedly cut in line in front of a couple with three children. The woman can be seen filming them right back, saying that the people who confronted her were not the only ones who could take a video.

“What’s wrong with Chinese people? Do they embarrass you? Aren’t you ethnically Chinese? If there were no Chinese people, Singapore would not count for anything,” the woman went on to say in Mandarin.

Understandably, a pile-on occurred online as commenters called the woman out.

“When travelling here, you must abide by our local rules. When in Rome, do as the Romans do. You have to queue up in Singapore,” a TikTok user wrote.

A number of commenters said that they’ve unfortunately seen this happen in other places as well.

“Cut queue scenarios happened in many places… No such thing as a win-win situation; you will just lose. Unless you can make a scene as good as they can,” one observed.

At least one commenter on @ lunachloe0573 ’s video, however, endeavoured to ask others to be more patient, writing, “Don’t argue over petty things, just let it be. After all, she has a little baby, an old man, and kids with her.”

“It is really a very small matter, life is short, why need to be angry, both need to know how to forgive others,” opined another.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user said that it’s possible that one of the woman’s family members had stood in line and waited for the rest of the family, who may have been doing something else.

“Sometimes 1 of their family member will chope first while the rest do other things. Then later, the whole family will come and cut in.”

To this, another commenter answered, “That is okay, but if a family is queuing, the majority should be in the queue. Except maybe for the senior or carrying a baby.” /TISG

