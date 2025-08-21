// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 21, 2025
29.8 C
Singapore
type here...
TikTok screengrab/lunachloe0573
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘If not for China, there’s no Singapore,’ said woman who cut queue in Universal Studio

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A woman with a baby in her arms who tried to cut in the line at Universal Studios was caught on camera with a rather strange justification for her behaviour when she was confronted, saying, “If not for China, there’s no Singapore.”

TikTok user lunachloe0573 filmed the encounter and posted it on her account, where it has been viewed over 42,000 times.

@lunachloe0573

Do they cut queue in China too? 🤔

♬ original sound – 意碗巴茨 – 意碗巴茨

 

During the encounter, the woman with the baby allegedly cut in line in front of a couple with three children. The woman can be seen filming them right back, saying that the people who confronted her were not the only ones who could take a video.

“What’s wrong with Chinese people? Do they embarrass you? Aren’t you ethnically Chinese? If there were no Chinese people, Singapore would not count for anything,” the woman went on to say in Mandarin.

Understandably, a pile-on occurred online as commenters called the woman out.

“When travelling here, you must abide by our local rules. When in Rome, do as the Romans do. You have to queue up in Singapore,” a TikTok user wrote.

A number of commenters said that they’ve unfortunately seen this happen in other places as well.

“Cut queue scenarios happened in many places… No such thing as a win-win situation; you will just lose. Unless you can make a scene as good as they can,” one observed.

At least one commenter on @ lunachloe0573 ’s video, however, endeavoured to ask others to be more patient, writing, “Don’t argue over petty things, just let it be. After all, she has a little baby, an old man, and kids with her.”

It is really a very small matter, life is short, why need to be angry, both need to know how to forgive others,” opined another.

Meanwhile, a Facebook user said that it’s possible that one of the woman’s family members had stood in line and waited for the rest of the family, who may have been doing something else.

Sometimes 1 of their family member will chope first while the rest do other things. Then later, the whole family will come and cut in.”

To this, another commenter answered, “That is okay, but if a family is queuing, the majority should be in the queue. Except maybe for the senior or carrying a baby.” /TISG

Read also: Woman allows car to cut queue at JB Causeway to avoid getting hit, but sees damage on its wheel & bumper

See also  Netizen: “I can't believe this is S'pore HDB flat... Very disgusting & smelly” rubbish bin next to lift area

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Johor Menteri Besar reassures investors: Johor has sufficient water and power for SEZ growth

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi...

‘Huge disconnect’: 22-year-old fresh grad struggles to bond with colleagues twice his age

SINGAPORE: Landing your first corporate job usually feels like...

HKEX revenue jumps 33% YoY to record HK$14.1B in H1 2025 amid IPO rebound

HONG KONG: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), the...

RTS project reshapes Johor Bahru property landscape — UOA bets big on Bukit Chagar

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS)...

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore