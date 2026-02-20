ICA seizes over 36,000 vaping and heat-not-burn products hidden in cosmetics shipment at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle a large haul of e-vaporisers and related products into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint earlier this month.

In a Facebook post published on Feb 19, ICA said its officers intercepted a Malaysia-registered lorry on Feb 2 and directed it for further checks. During the inspection, officers uncovered more than 22,000 e-vaporisers and related components, along with more than 14,000 heat-not-burn products.

The items had been concealed within a consignment declared as cosmetics.

A 28-year-old Malaysian driver and a 21-year-old Malaysian lorry attendant were arrested in connection with the case. The matter has since been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

Netizens react: “Happening almost everyday!”

Online reactions on Facebook showed both praise for the enforcement efforts as well as concerns over the frequency of such cases. “[This has been] happening almost everyday! Good work done by ICA,” one commenter wrote, suggesting that attempted smuggling cases appear to be increasingly common.

Another netizen remarked, “Guess many [people] are trying their luck to poke at ICA to find the weaknesses,” implying that smugglers may be testing checkpoint vigilance. It also brings to light the netizens’ scepticism that these operations are barely scratching the surface, and attempts to smuggle these illegal goods may become more frequent in the future.

Other netizens called for tougher measures. “I think it’s too much [that we have to] take severe action by Singapore customs police,” one user commented, urging stronger deterrence so that these contrabands don’t cross Singapore’s border.

Singapore maintains strict laws against the importation, distribution, and possession of e-vaporisers. In fact, cases involving large quantities usually draw public attention, particularly amid ongoing enforcement efforts at land checkpoints. However, regardless of the quantity, the enforcement efforts remain vigilant, as previously reported by The Independent Singapore, where a 39-year-old Singaporean driver was caught smuggling two e-vaporisers and 210 e-vaporiser pods disguised as laundry detergent.

At the end of the day, the ICA remains steadfast in its mission as the “guardians of the border” through its enforcement efforts. Regardless of scale, these operations signify Singapore’s stance against these substances and its commitment to ensuring that these contrabands don’t cross the border and endanger Singaporeans.

