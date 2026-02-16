ICA foils e-vaporiser smuggling attempt disguised as laundry detergent at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: An attempt to smuggle e-vaporisers into Singapore was foiled on Feb 6, 2026, after officers discovered the items hidden inside packages labelled as laundry detergent.

According to the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on a Facebook post published on Feb 16, the case occurred at Woodlands Checkpoint, where a Singapore-registered car was flagged for further inspection.

The vehicle was directed for enhanced checks based on information received by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC). During the search, officers found two packages in the boot labelled as laundry detergent powder.

Inside those packages were two e-vaporisers and 210 e-vaporiser pods.

The 39-year-old male Singapore driver was arrested in connection with the case. The matter has since been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

ICA reiterated its commitment to securing Singapore’s borders against undesirable persons, cargo and vehicles, including attempts to smuggle prohibited items such as e-vaporisers.

Netizens react

The case sparked strong reactions online, with some netizens calling for harsher penalties.

“Rope is cheap, and gravity is free,” one Facebook user said. Another person echoed their sentiment of strengthening retributive justice, saying: “No caning, no death sentence, nobody fears [the law]. Impose the above and see the difference.”

Others took a more sarcastic tone when commenting on the smuggling method. “They should try their luck transporting e-vaporisers or pods wrapped with cow dung,” their comment stated.

Some raised broader concerns about vaping in Singapore. “Many drivers are still using it, and I hope the Singapore government will enact a law to check all drivers in Singapore,” one user alleged, emphasising the need for tougher enforcement both at the border and within Singapore itself.

Another netizen expressed their frustration, bluntly stating that “these idiots never know when to stop.” This comment shows how exasperated law-abiding people are over this issue that seems to occur unendingly.

Amid the criticism, however, a Facebook user also praised the officers involved, simply stating: “Well done officers!”

Enforcement efforts remain

Singapore maintains strict laws against the importation, sale and possession of e-vaporisers. Enforcement agencies have repeatedly warned that those caught attempting to bring such items into the country will face serious consequences.

The case serves as another reminder that attempts to disguise prohibited items, no matter how creatively packaged, are unlikely to slip past border checks. With intelligence-led screening and enhanced inspections in place, authorities have stressed that enforcement efforts will continue as part of ongoing efforts to keep Singapore’s borders secure.

