‘Are Singaporean businesses getting pushed out?’: Netizen expresses concern about high rental costs in Haji Lane

SINGAPORE: A video circulating on TikTok has sparked fresh debate about rising rents in Haji Lane and whether local Singaporean businesses are slowly being squeezed out of one of the city’s most recognisable cultural streets.

The TikTok clip, posted on Jan 12, 2026, has been viewed over 85,000 times, shared over 1,100 times, and has over 4,400 reactions as of writing. Additionally, it also has over 600 comments, with people expressing strong opinions regarding the matter.

In the video, the netizen points to what she says is a worrying trend: Singaporean businesses struggling to renew their leases as rents soar, while better-funded players step in and outbid them. She referenced a CNA article that mentioned the closure of over 10 shops. She also mentioned an alleged foreign-born woman who was “snapping up leases that are about to expire,” offering significantly higher rents than existing tenants, then subletting the spaces at even higher rates.

According to the TikToker, rental prices in parts of Haji Lane have jumped more than threefold in recent years, from around S$3,000 a month to roughly S$10,000 today. For many small local businesses, she said, such figures are simply impossible to sustain.

A deep-rooted and personal frustration

In the video, it can be seen that her frustration was deeply personal. She shared that she used to visit Haji Lane and the surrounding area. She said that it used to feel culturally diverse and distinctly Singaporean, filled with homegrown brands and offerings that people genuinely connected with. Today, she feels that character is fading. With local businesses unable to afford the rent, fewer Singaporean brands have the chance to showcase what the country has to offer.

Moreover, she added bluntly in the video, “that the goods are ugly too,” which basically added insult to injury. While harsh, the comment reflected her disappointment that the rising rents are not even resulting in better-quality or more meaningful retail experiences. Instead, the area seems to be taking a turn for the worse.

In the video, she also called out the Singapore Tourism Board. She questioned whether enough is being done to protect or nurture local businesses in heritage and lifestyle districts like Haji Lane, which are often marketed as uniquely Singaporean spaces.

A conversation about culture

Beyond rent, the video also touched on a deeper topic of cultural identity. The netizen lamented that Singaporeans are still struggling to define and grow their own cultural voice. “Singaporeans do not understand our identity yet. We are still trying to grow and nurture it,” she said, adding that this makes it even harder for local businesses to compete when soaring costs and external capital tilt the playing field.

For her, the issue is not about being anti-foreigner, but about whether Singaporeans are being given enough room to build, sustain, and capitalise on their own creative and cultural strengths. As rents rise and streets like Haji Lane change, the video has resonated with many who fear that something intangible, like a sense of place, identity and local ownership, may be quietly slipping away.