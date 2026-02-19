Six rescued after early morning fire engulfs Kovan Rise unit

SINGAPORE: Six people were rescued from a burning unit in the early hours of Thursday, Feb 19, after firefighters responded to a fire at a residential block at about 2:30 a.m.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident in the early morning. Firefighters from Sengkang Fire Station, supported by crews from Paya Lebar Fire Station and Kallang Fire Station, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, SCDF found a unit on the 14th floor engulfed in flames. Firefighters reported hearing shouts for help and pounding on doors from within the smoke-filled unit.

They immediately forced entry and began a search operation across both levels of the two-storey unit. Six people were rescued (four from the first level and two from the second level).

The fire involved the kitchen and living room on the first floor, and was extinguished using one water jet. SCDF also noted that the remainder of the unit “sustained varying degrees of heat and smoke damage”.

Three of the six rescued individuals were assessed for smoke inhalation, with one of them also sustaining burn injuries. All three were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital for further treatment. The remaining three occupants were assessed at the scene and did not require ambulance assistance.

The SCDF also reported that approximately 100 residents had self-evacuated from the affected block before their arrival.

Read related: Fire breaks out at Tampines Street 86 flat, about 100 residents evacuated

Netizens speculate and praise firefighters

Online, some netizens were quick to speculate on the possible cause of the blaze. One commenter asked, “What is the cause of [the] fire? PMA & PMD again?” This shows the ongoing public concern about fires linked to personal mobility devices and batteries in residential settings.

Other people took the incident as a reminder of electrical safety. One netizen on Facebook wrote, “Always must check home electric items and plug them off at all times, especially going for vacations or outings… central electric appliances need to be checked once a year to prevent fire safety measures…” The comment underscores common fire prevention advice, particularly regarding unattended appliances and electrical maintenance.

Many also expressed admiration for the firefighters’ swift actions. “[While] others run away from danger, firefighters rush in,” one netizen remarked. This comment praises the firefighters for their willingness to take risks when entering smoke-filled environments to rescue occupants. Another simply said, “Hope no one else is injured…”, echoing the relief felt after all six occupants were accounted for.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Read also: 3 residents taken to hospital after Punggol HDB flat fire linked to personal mobility aid; home device fires remain a concern