Fire breaks out at Tampines Street 86 flat, about 100 residents evacuated

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a residential unit at Block 29, Tampines Street 86 on January 9, 2026, prompting the evacuation of about 100 residents as a precaution.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at around 9:05 p.m. According to their update, firefighters found that one of the bedrooms inside a unit on the 15th floor was on fire upon arrival. The unit was filled with smoke, and firefighters had to force entry to access the affected area.

The fire was extinguished using two water jets and was largely confined to the bedroom. No one was inside the unit at the time of the fire.

Evacuation and firefighter injured

Residents from the affected block were evacuated by the Police and SCDF while firefighting operations were ongoing.

During the operation, one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was taken to Changi General Hospital. SCDF later confirmed that the firefighter was discharged on the same day and is feeling well.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

SCDF reminded the public to practise good home fire safety habits, including not leaving cooking unattended, avoiding overloading power sockets, switching off electrical appliances when not in use, and extinguishing lighted items such as candles before leaving home.

Netizens react: Concern and praise for firefighters

The incident has started discussions online, with some netizens expressing their concerns over the frequency of residential fires.

One commenter said, “Fire accidents are happening more frequently than in earlier years. Serious root cause analysis needs to be done.”

Others focused on praising the firefighters who responded to the incident. A resident living nearby shared, “It was opposite my block! I saw how SCDF firefighters worked hard to get to the 15th floor and put out the fire. Bravo to our heroes!”

Another simply described the officers as “Unsung heroes”.

Some netizens also called for greater transparency once investigations are complete. One comment read, “SCDF, please please please, give the public an update after your investigation or else we are left to guess. Accidental fire caused by an unattended lit cigarette? PMD? Tenants cooking in the room? Too many tenants in one room, hence overloading of the power points? Exactly what is the cause of the fire? The public needs to know.”

While investigations continue, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety at home — and of the risks faced by firefighters who respond to emergencies to keep residents safe.

