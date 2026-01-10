// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, January 10, 2026
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook / Singapore Civil Defence Force
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Fire breaks out at Tampines Street 86 flat, about 100 residents evacuated

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at a residential unit at Block 29, Tampines Street 86 on January 9, 2026, prompting the evacuation of about 100 residents as a precaution.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the incident at around 9:05 p.m. According to their update, firefighters found that one of the bedrooms inside a unit on the 15th floor was on fire upon arrival. The unit was filled with smoke, and firefighters had to force entry to access the affected area.

The fire was extinguished using two water jets and was largely confined to the bedroom. No one was inside the unit at the time of the fire.

Evacuation and firefighter injured

Residents from the affected block were evacuated by the Police and SCDF while firefighting operations were ongoing.

During the operation, one firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was taken to Changi General Hospital. SCDF later confirmed that the firefighter was discharged on the same day and is feeling well.

See also  65-year-old man found dead inside a car along Claymore Road

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

SCDF reminded the public to practise good home fire safety habits, including not leaving cooking unattended, avoiding overloading power sockets, switching off electrical appliances when not in use, and extinguishing lighted items such as candles before leaving home.

Netizens react: Concern and praise for firefighters

The incident has started discussions online, with some netizens expressing their concerns over the frequency of residential fires.

One commenter said, “Fire accidents are happening more frequently than in earlier years. Serious root cause analysis needs to be done.”

Others focused on praising the firefighters who responded to the incident. A resident living nearby shared, “It was opposite my block! I saw how SCDF firefighters worked hard to get to the 15th floor and put out the fire. Bravo to our heroes!”

Another simply described the officers as “Unsung heroes”.

Some netizens also called for greater transparency once investigations are complete. One comment read, “SCDF, please please please, give the public an update after your investigation or else we are left to guess. Accidental fire caused by an unattended lit cigarette? PMD? Tenants cooking in the room? Too many tenants in one room, hence overloading of the power points? Exactly what is the cause of the fire? The public needs to know.”

See also  14-year-old cyclist dies after getting run over by dump truck on Marina East Drive

While investigations continue, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety at home — and of the risks faced by firefighters who respond to emergencies to keep residents safe.

Read also: Over 500kg of cannabis seized in inbound container at Pasir Panjang, investigations ongoing

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

LTA cracks down on errant active mobility users, seizes 67 devices last month

SINGAPORE: Enforcement against unsafe active mobility (AM) device use...
Singapore News

Adopted in Singapore, trafficked from Indonesia? Parents caught in cross-border probe

SINGAPORE: The Singapore and Indonesian governments are working together...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

LTA cracks down on errant active mobility users, seizes 67 devices last month

SINGAPORE: Enforcement against unsafe active mobility (AM) device use...

Adopted in Singapore, trafficked from Indonesia? Parents caught in cross-border probe

SINGAPORE: The Singapore and Indonesian governments are working together...

Motorcyclist attempting to overtake hit by lorry on Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, netizens debate blame

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving a lorry and a...

Should diners pay service charge when restaurants operate self-service? Netizens weigh in

SINGAPORE: A simple lunchtime visit has sparked an online...

Business

Grab, GAC team up to rollout 20,000 EVs across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: Grab has partnered with Chinese carmaker GAC to...

Foreign worker on S$2.4k pay says he was left out of bonus while colleagues received one

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old foreign worker says he felt unfairly...

‘It was like hell’: NUS student burnt out after five internships, fears full-time work

SINGAPORE: Internships are meant to be a gentle warm-up...

‘I’m sick of work’: Singapore woman considers 9-month career break after 10 years in workforce

SINGAPORE: At some point, every working adult hits that...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //