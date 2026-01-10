Over 500kg of cannabis seized in inbound container at Pasir Panjang, investigations ongoing

SINGAPORE: More than 500 kg of cannabis has been seized at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station, after authorities detected the drugs hidden in an inbound shipping container earlier this month.

The case happened on Jan 3, when 509 kg of cannabis was found inside a 20-foot container entering Singapore. The container was singled out for enhanced checks after Singapore Customs received information that raised suspicions. The details were shared with CNB Drug Free SG and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), and were assessed alongside pre-arrival risk profiling by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre.

During scanning, ICA Image Analysts spotted anomalies in the container’s scanned images. This prompted the ICA officers to do a physical inspection, where they found a packet of brownish substance suspected to be a controlled drug inside a box.

CNB officers were immediately alerted and carried out further checks. These uncovered 902 packets of cannabis, with a combined weight of about 509 kg.

Drugs were transiting through Singapore

Preliminary investigations indicate that the drugs were transiting through Singapore and were intended for another country. Authorities said investigations are ongoing.

Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, anyone who imports into or exports from Singapore more than 500 g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

ICA said it will continue to leverage technology and data analytics to strengthen its targeting and detection capabilities. It will also keep working closely with partner agencies to prevent the smuggling of drugs, weapons, explosives, undesirable persons and other contraband across Singapore’s borders.

Netizens react to the seizure

News of the large drug bust drew reactions online, with many praising the authorities’ efforts. One netizen praised the officers, saying, “Well done, officers!”

Another highlighted the scale of the seizure, saying, “The estimated street value of 509 kg of cannabis in Singapore is approximately S$16.9 million, based on recent data from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).”

A third comment took a darker tone, adding, “Good luck to the driver.” This is in relation to the penalty one would have to face if they are proven to be complicit.

Singapore’s strong stance against drugs

The case demonstrates how Singapore remains very strict against drugs. It also shows coordination between enforcement agencies to keep its borders secure. Even when contraband is merely transiting through the country, authorities remain vigilant, using intelligence, advanced scanning technology and inter-agency cooperation to intercept such shipments.

This operation serves as a reminder of the severe penalties involved and Singapore’s continued commitment to safeguarding its borders and community from the drug trade.

Read also: ICA foils cigarette smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint with over 420 cartons seized, arrests Malaysian driver