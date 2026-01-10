// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, January 10, 2026
29.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Facebook screengrab / Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Over 500kg of cannabis seized in inbound container at Pasir Panjang, investigations ongoing

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: More than 500 kg of cannabis has been seized at Pasir Panjang Scanning Station, after authorities detected the drugs hidden in an inbound shipping container earlier this month.

The case happened on Jan 3, when 509 kg of cannabis was found inside a 20-foot container entering Singapore. The container was singled out for enhanced checks after Singapore Customs received information that raised suspicions. The details were shared with CNB Drug Free SG and the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), and were assessed alongside pre-arrival risk profiling by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre.

During scanning, ICA Image Analysts spotted anomalies in the container’s scanned images. This prompted the ICA officers to do a physical inspection, where they found a packet of brownish substance suspected to be a controlled drug inside a box.

CNB officers were immediately alerted and carried out further checks. These uncovered 902 packets of cannabis, with a combined weight of about 509 kg.

Drugs were transiting through Singapore

Preliminary investigations indicate that the drugs were transiting through Singapore and were intended for another country. Authorities said investigations are ongoing.

See also  Resident suffers loud noise for 4 years with unsightly dirty & dangerous refuse items in their block

Under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, anyone who imports into or exports from Singapore more than 500 g of cannabis may face the death penalty.

ICA said it will continue to leverage technology and data analytics to strengthen its targeting and detection capabilities. It will also keep working closely with partner agencies to prevent the smuggling of drugs, weapons, explosives, undesirable persons and other contraband across Singapore’s borders.

Netizens react to the seizure

News of the large drug bust drew reactions online, with many praising the authorities’ efforts. One netizen praised the officers, saying, “Well done, officers!”

Another highlighted the scale of the seizure, saying, “The estimated street value of 509 kg of cannabis in Singapore is approximately S$16.9 million, based on recent data from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).”

A third comment took a darker tone, adding, “Good luck to the driver.” This is in relation to the penalty one would have to face if they are proven to be complicit.

See also  Man charged by HSA for attempting to smuggle chewing tobacco into Singapore

Singapore’s strong stance against drugs

The case demonstrates how Singapore remains very strict against drugs. It also shows coordination between enforcement agencies to keep its borders secure. Even when contraband is merely transiting through the country, authorities remain vigilant, using intelligence, advanced scanning technology and inter-agency cooperation to intercept such shipments.

This operation serves as a reminder of the severe penalties involved and Singapore’s continued commitment to safeguarding its borders and community from the drug trade.

Read also: ICA foils cigarette smuggling attempt at Woodlands Checkpoint with over 420 cartons seized, arrests Malaysian driver

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Adopted in Singapore, trafficked from Indonesia? Parents caught in cross-border probe

SINGAPORE: The Singapore and Indonesian governments are working together...
In the Hood

Motorcyclist attempting to overtake hit by lorry on Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim, netizens debate blame

SINGAPORE: A traffic accident involving a lorry and a...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Grab, GAC team up to rollout 20,000 EVs across Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE: Grab has partnered with Chinese carmaker GAC to...

Foreign worker on S$2.4k pay says he was left out of bonus while colleagues received one

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old foreign worker says he felt unfairly...

‘It was like hell’: NUS student burnt out after five internships, fears full-time work

SINGAPORE: Internships are meant to be a gentle warm-up...

‘I’m sick of work’: Singapore woman considers 9-month career break after 10 years in workforce

SINGAPORE: At some point, every working adult hits that...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //