‘I work in the office most days’: Woman wants to quit 6 months into job after promised hybrid arrangement falls through

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old woman shared on Reddit that she is thinking of quitting her job just six months after joining, because the work arrangement turned out to be very different from what was promised during the interview.

In her post, she explained that when she was applying for the role, she was told it would be a hybrid position. According to the hiring manager, she would only need to be in the office three days a week, while the other two days’ work could be done from home. That flexibility was a major reason why she took the job.

However, after she joined the company, she found herself going to the office almost every day.

“I got the culture shock of my life,” she wrote on r/askSingapore on Sunday (Jul 6).

“The place is filled with boomers, who LOVE scheduling meetings for the slightest things, because they don’t like doing the whole ‘can you hear me?’, ‘can see my screen?’ thing. End up I work in office for most days.”

She said she tried to stay positive at the start and hoped things would improve, but things only got worse. When the agency entered its peak period in the second half of the year, all staff were suddenly told that work-from-home arrangements would be suspended until mid-December.

“They say they need all the manpower, but having observed the way they work and my experience with them so far, we sure do NOT need to work in office all day,” she wrote.

“If I had known that the job involves this, I would have resigned and demanded a higher pay.”

As if that wasn’t bad enough, she was also asked to take on tasks completely unrelated to her role. She was assigned to help with a temporary call centre, where she had to answer public enquiries. She described how most of her time was spent picking up phone calls and running around to check with other teams for the answers.

Looking back, she admitted that transferring to this company might have been a mistake. “I realize this is definitely not a good fit for me; job is so mundane, the whole place is disorganised and inefficient, and basically a retirement home.”

Seeking advice, she asked others in the forum, “I am waiting for my confirmation (six-month probation)…but would I be wrong if I start looking for new opportunities? Has anyone also experienced this? What are your thoughts? Am I the entitled one here? Thank you in advance, please be nice!”

“Look for a new job now. If it’s this bad now, it will not get better.”

In the discussion thread, many users encouraged the woman to trust her instincts and move on if the job truly wasn’t working out.

“Honestly, if you are not happy, leave. Don’t think you will change how you feel in the coming months, so why stay?” one user said.

“I wanted to leave mine at the end of the first month and eventually did on the 7th. Don’t waste time, and go look for something that will at least interest you. Always remember that you need to feel happy first!”

Another shared, “Perfectly ok. Don’t sweat over it. One of my friends has two months somewhere on his resume. Today, he is balling high five figures in the banking industry.”

A third pointed out, “Probation is not just they evaluate you but also you evaluating them. Look for a new job now. If it’s this bad now, it will not get better.”

