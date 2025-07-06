‘Barely anyone left to do the work’: Employee says company is using ‘restructuring’ as a cover to cut staff without replacements

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee recently shared on social media that her company has been letting staff go without hiring proper replacements, all under the excuse of “restructuring.” She said this has left the remaining staff struggling to cope with the workload.

“All they like to talk about is money, money, money, bring in more money, but when the money comes in, there is barely anyone that has the capacity to do the work,” she wrote on r/askSingapore on Friday (July 4). “Team morale is very low and I can foresee people leaving. Even I want to leave.”

Despite wanting to resign, she explained that she is holding back because the industry she works in is very small, and there are not many job openings that match her skills.

She ended her post by asking others about their own experiences. “I don’t really have an objective for this post,” she wrote. “But I’m just curious how things are going in your company. Lots of news of layoffs and businesses shutting down. Is there this anxiety or fear that you would be the next one? Any talks of downsizing?”

“Honestly, I think a lot of companies aren’t doing that well.”

The post quickly gained traction, with many users sharing that they were experiencing similar challenges at their own workplaces.

One commenter said their situation was almost identical to the original poster’s.

“Are we working at the same company?” they asked. “Everything I’m facing matches what you said. I feel like I’m just tahan-ing for the paycheck. But also too burnt out to try looking for new jobs in the meantime.”

Another individual recounted having already been laid off earlier this year. During a one-on-one meeting, their supervisor informed them that the company could no longer afford their position and encouraged them to resign.

They added, “I’m jobless right now and looking for new opportunities while managing a new flat mortgage. Honestly, I think a lot of companies aren’t doing that well. You don’t see the panicking beneath the surface, but most so-called ‘leaders’ are awful.”

A third shared, “Same here. The company has reduced the headcount in Singapore. Compass rule and global slowdown have dropped our headcounts from 120 to just 70 in a year!!! Resulting in more revenue drop and started talk of complete shutdown of SG branch.”

Amid these shared experiences, some commenters offered practical advice. One urged others to keep their résumés and LinkedIn profiles updated, even if they are not actively job hunting.

“I find that worry and uncertainty feels less if you know you’re ready to start job hunting at any moment,” they said. “And if you really feel like there’s no point in staying and things are starting to go south quickly, then start sending out those resumes. Don’t wait for the axe to fall.”

What’s driving the layoffs?

In a 2024 report by The Straits Times, UOB senior economist Alvin Liew explained that earlier rounds of layoffs were largely due to economic uncertainty, rising interest rates, and overhiring during the pandemic. Many companies, especially in tech, expanded too quickly in response to temporary demand.

However, Liew noted that the reasons behind job cuts have since shifted. A major new factor is the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI), which is changing how companies operate and reducing the need for certain roles.

Liew added that these layoffs have not been limited to Singapore, but have also been happening in major global tech hubs since 2022.

