SINGAPORE: “I just turned 26 a couple of weeks ago, and somehow that number forced my brain to lock in and have a deeper look at my life.” This was the opening line of a post written by an online user who turned to Singaporeans for advice on adulting. The young writer shared a candid look into her life, from career struggles to mental health challenges.

“I’m two years into a role as a client manager at an advertising firm, and I hate it beyond words,” she revealed. “The work is mind-numbingly boring—redundant and repetitive. I feel like I’ve learned everything there is. On top of that, the firm is severely understaffed, and I’m juggling too many accounts. I feel burned out and indifferent to how things are managed.”

The writer expressed disappointment at being denied a secondment opportunity to another office, which many of her colleagues had been granted. “I’ve broken my back for this firm—countless overtime hours—and the bonus I received last year was abysmal,” she added.

She fears continuing down the same path: “I don’t see where this is going. If I play it safe and stick it out, I know I’ll feel miserable for the rest of my life.” The young woman also expressed her aspirations for a higher salary and her efforts to upskill in data analytics, questioning whether she should quit her current role to focus on a full-fledged course.

Beyond career struggles, she revealed her mental health had taken a toll due to her job and a recent personal loss. “I feel extremely burned out—mentally and physically. I can’t continue working at this firm while upskilling because I need a mental break. But I’m also afraid of wasting time.”

Many online users responded with encouragement and practical advice. One commenter wrote, “You’re very young with no financial pressure and enough self-awareness to recognise problems and find solutions. Take your time, make the necessary choices, and execute them.”

Another advised, “Being unhappy with your life isn’t bad—it means you’re yearning for change. But don’t switch careers just for the sake of it. Figure out if your issues are with your employer or the nature of your career. I think you need to change jobs, not careers.”

The responses reflect the shared challenges many young adults face as they navigate burnout, career uncertainty, and the pursuit of personal growth.

