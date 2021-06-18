‘Hwa Chong’ woman charged for racist comments, remanded for psychiatric evaluation 

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Catherine Beow Tan, more commonly known as the “Hwa Chong” woman for her racist tirades, was charged in court on Friday (June 17).

Tan, 57, came by her moniker because she had boasted about studying at the elite Hwa Chong Institution.

She is now faced with two counts of committing an act which she knew would be prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different racial groups, and one count of being a public nuisance.

Tan showed up in court in the same bright pink dress she wore on an East-West Line MRT train on April 21 when a netizen made a video of her asking people what race they belong to as well as what junior college they attended.

Aunty count number of Malays on MRT and then accuse them of harassing her?! <Video from Ryan Kalmani> pic.twitter.com/hZPJxJWure — All Singapore Stuff (@allsgstuff) April 22, 2021

Yahoo Singapore said that she had asked for legal aid as she was not represented by a lawyer.

District Judge Lorraine Ho granted an application from the prosecution for Tan to be remanded and assessed at the Institute of Mental Health, where she will stay for two weeks.

Tan is expected back in court on July 2.

Some weeks after the April incident on the MRT, Tan was again filmed making racist remarks. She was seen speaking to passengers on a train to Changi Airport in a video uploaded by Ms Lee Sin Yee on May 11. Ms Lee wrote “saw her in the flesh❤️ she said she cannot be r*cist bc ‘we are different’ OK MA’AM LOLLLL.”

In the video, Tan can be seen holding up photos of her family and boasting about their background.

She first mentioned her millionaire brother-in-law and then added, “I’m going to show you my family…two nephews are studying law…this one and this one,” scrolling through her phone furiously and balancing carefully on the train with an umbrella hanging from her left arm.

“Future lawyers,” said Ms Tan.

“So I still maintain we are very different,” meaning her family and everyone else, presumably.

She then added, “I even told the police, ok, I don’t even talk to Chinese rank and file like you so I can’t be racist. If I don’t talk to them, don’t expect me to talk to you. All right? Bye.

After the April 21 incident, her YouTube channel was taken down for harassment. She had uploaded a total of 29 videos since December 2016 in which she passed comments on strangers, who were usually Malay or Indian.

The channel, called “Beow Tan”, had videos all similarly titled: “Malay Man Attempted To Molest Chinese Woman”, “RACISM: INDIAN HARASSING CHINESE”, and “RACISM: Malay Harassing Chinese”.

She also had her services terminated by the real estate company she was associated with.

Knight Frank Property Network Pte Ltd, which previously said it was investigating a woman claiming to be from Hwa Chong Junior College, posted an update on Facebook on April 27, saying that “an Associate” had been terminated from the company.

A YouTube representative said: “We have strict policies that prohibit harassment on YouTube, including content that maliciously insults someone based on their race, gender expression, or sexual orientation. We quickly remove content that violates these policies when flagged.”

If Tan is found guilty of promoting enmity between racial groups, she could be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

If convicted of being a public nuisance, Tan could jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$2,000, or both.

