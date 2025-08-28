Hidden in plain cans: ICA foils bid to smuggle 4,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers stopped more than just beverages from rolling into the country this week. According to a post on ICA’s Facebook page yesterday (Aug 27), officers at Tuas Checkpoint uncovered over 4,700 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within a lorry’s consignment of canned drinks.

The Malaysia-registered vehicle had been directed for enhanced checks on Aug 25, where the cigarettes were discovered carefully tucked away among the cargo. The case has since been referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

A familiar cat-and-mouse game

The attempted smuggling comes at a time when land borders have been seeing stepped-up inspections. While these tighter checks mean longer queues for ordinary travellers, ICA’s latest bust shows why the scrutiny is necessary. For the ICA officers tasked with keeping contraband out while still ensuring smooth trade and travel, it is also their task to balance traffic congestion caused by these checks and maintain a sharp lookout for these illegal goods.

ICA reiterated its commitment to this mission in its statement, noting its dual role of facilitating the movement of goods and people while protecting Singapore’s borders.

Netizens weigh in

On Facebook, the bust sparked a lively round of reactions, which ranged from cheeky one-liners to stern calls for accountability.

Some were amused at the smugglers’ lack of foresight, with one quipping: “They didn’t know, there is an X-ray machine at Customs.” Another netizen praised the officers’ sharp eye, writing: “Our ICA officers are sharp like a needle. Thank you for the donated tipper truck.”

Others struck a more serious tone, zeroing in on the need for deterrence. One insisted: “Stricter punishments are the only deterrent.” Another went a step further: “They should impound their lorry, too.”

Still, a common thread of appreciation for the officers’ vigilance ran through the comments. A supporter expressed it twice over in one post: “Good Job to our ICA guardians. Good Job to our ICA guardians.”

Together, the responses painted a picture of both frustration at smugglers’ persistence and admiration for those tasked with keeping Singapore secure.

Keeping contraband out of Singapore

For now, the cigarettes are off the streets, and the canned drinks remain just that. The episode highlights both the inventiveness of smugglers and the persistence of officers in catching them. As ICA cheekily put it in its post, to those trying their luck at the checkpoints: “Can you not.”

