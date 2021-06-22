Hey, wanna’ buy (used) BTS meal box for $100,000?

- Advertisement -

Singapore — McDonald’s launched its BTS-themed meals on Monday (Jun 21), causing a frenzy of ordering and overwhelming food delivery service.

And while some customers were disappointed because of the BTS-branded brown paper bag, some enterprising souls have tried to cash in on the BTS-themed packaging, reselling it on online marketplaces.

There is a wide price range for the “cleaned, sanitised” packaging, from $0 to a whopping $100,000. (Yes, you read that right.)

“Yes, it’s free,” wrote the seller who priced it at $0.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the person selling the packaging for $100,000 wrote, “Will bless you hoping one of their BTS members will appear in your dream every night..”

Another seller advertised “empty and washed” sauce container, cup, and nugget box for $10.

- Advertisement -

One seller priced the items at $25, maybe because they hadn’t eaten the sauce.

Another seller, who also included the sauce, had the audacity to call the items “rare” and was charging $50 for the items.

- Advertisement -

And, perhaps for a touch of authenticity, someone was willing to ship the BTS McDonald’s meal packaging allegedly purchased on Jun 21 (receipt included!) all the way from Seoul, South Korea, for $600.

They even provided a list of contents:

1x Paper bag.

1x fries packaging.

1x BTS drink cup

1x McDonalds Korea drink cup

1x 10piece McNuggets box

1x Sweet Chilli sauce

1x Cajun Sauce

1x Tomato Ketchup sauce

(Shipping would cost the buyer between $20 and $30 extra, however. Just saying.)

For those who are worried that McDonald’s is running out of BTS meals, be assured that they certainly are not.

“We’d like to assure our customers and BTS fans that The BTS Meal is still available for order via delivery,” McDonald’s Singapore told CNA lifestyle.

We’re pretty sure no one is actually shelling out big bucks for BTS packaging and some of these posts are only in good fun, but you never know how far fandom will take someone!

/TISG

Read also: BTS Meal launching in S’pore on June 21, high demand expected

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg