Home News In the Hood launching in S’pore on June 21, high demand expected

BTS Meal launching in S’pore on June 21, high demand expected

offers delivery riders incentives to meet demand

Photo: Taken from YouTube and Twitter

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – With the much-awaited meal launching in Singapore on June 21, food delivery platform is preparing for high demand by offering its riders incentives.

McDonald’s Singapore officially confirmed the date when the would be available on its menu.

A simple announcement of “Dropping 21 Jun, 2021” could be found on its website with “more news coming soon”.

Photo: Taken from McDonald’s website

- Advertisement -

It appears that the BTS Meal will be made available for a limited time only at participating McDonald’s outlets.

McDonald’s announced that the meal would be available through delivery only.

The BTS Meal, consisting of 10-piece McNuggets, accompanying Cajun and sweet chilli sauces, a medium Coca-Cola and medium fries, was initially scheduled to be launched on May 27. But the launch was postponed due to an increasing number of Covid-19 cases within the community.

Malaysia was the first country in Asia to launch the BTS Meal on May 26.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the launch in Indonesia on Jun 9 saw a frenzy in orders leading to closures of at least 13 McDonald’s outlets.

The delay in its Singapore launch has only increased the excitement of BTS fans, who call themselves .

GrabFood delivery riders are being offered incentives to meet the expected high demand.

GrabFood announced on June 18 that it would be giving out an extra S$3 for every two BTS Meals delivered on June 21 and 22.

- Advertisement -

The amount will be added to the S$5 to S$7 that a rider usually earns for a trip delivering food.

According to a screenshot of the announcement posted on a Facebook page, the incentive will be on a first come, first served basis with limited slots only.

Photo: FB screengrab

GrabFood also revealed that the BTS Meal would be available for order on Monday (June 21) at 11 am./TISG

Read related: McDonald’s BTS meal frenzy leads to outlet closures over Covid-19 fears in Indonesia

McDonald’s BTS meal frenzy leads to outlet closures over Covid-19 fears in Indonesia

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Another ‘Badge Lady’? Maskless woman asks doctor for his ID when he asks her to wear a mask

Singapore -- A woman refusing to wear a mask at a condominium shouted at and abused a doctor who asked her to put one on. In a video circulated on Sunday (June 13) on WhatsApp Messenger, a maskless woman who was walking...
View Post
Featured News

S’porean wakes up to flooded home on multiple occasions thanks to cat leaving tap running

Singapore – A Singaporean man has woken up to find his home flooded twice after his pet cat left the water running. While cats typically dislike water, it appears that the Russian Blues in a particular household in Singapore wish to turn...
View Post
Featured News

Mixed marriages or couplehood: Do you care what Tan Boon Lee or Lee Kuan Yew had to say?

Is the hoo-ha over the Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer just a storm in the multi-racial teacup which will subside and be forgotten as swiftly as it has flared up? Or, as some cynics may say, is it all an engineered diversion...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent