BTS Meal launching in S’pore on June 21, high demand expected

- Advertisement -

Singapore – With the much-awaited BTS meal launching in Singapore on June 21, food delivery platform GrabFood is preparing for high demand by offering its riders incentives.

McDonald’s Singapore officially confirmed the date when the BTS Meal would be available on its menu.

A simple announcement of “Dropping 21 Jun, 2021” could be found on its website with “more news coming soon”.

- Advertisement -

It appears that the BTS Meal will be made available for a limited time only at participating McDonald’s outlets.

McDonald’s announced that the meal would be available through delivery only.

The BTS Meal, consisting of 10-piece McNuggets, accompanying Cajun and sweet chilli sauces, a medium Coca-Cola and medium fries, was initially scheduled to be launched on May 27. But the launch was postponed due to an increasing number of Covid-19 cases within the community.

Malaysia was the first country in Asia to launch the BTS Meal on May 26.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the launch in Indonesia on Jun 9 saw a frenzy in orders leading to closures of at least 13 McDonald’s outlets.

The delay in its Singapore launch has only increased the excitement of BTS fans, who call themselves ARMY.

GrabFood delivery riders are being offered incentives to meet the expected high demand.

GrabFood announced on June 18 that it would be giving out an extra S$3 for every two BTS Meals delivered on June 21 and 22.

- Advertisement -

The amount will be added to the S$5 to S$7 that a rider usually earns for a trip delivering food.

According to a screenshot of the announcement posted on a Facebook page, the incentive will be on a first come, first served basis with limited slots only.

GrabFood also revealed that the BTS Meal would be available for order on Monday (June 21) at 11 am./TISG

Read related: McDonald’s BTS meal frenzy leads to outlet closures over Covid-19 fears in Indonesia

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg