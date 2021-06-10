Entertainment Celebrity McDonald’s meal frenzy leads to outlet closures over Covid-19 fears in...

McDonald's BTS meal frenzy leads to outlet closures over Covid-19 fears in

BTS fans urged not to rush for the new meals

Photo: Taken from YouTube and Twitter

Hana O

EntertainmentCelebrityInternationalLifestyle
Jakarta – At least 13 McDonald’s outlets across were temporarily closed on Wednesday (June 9) as customers rushed to buy the new meal it launched in partnership with the popular K-pop group , sparking fears of .

The , which consists of 10-piece McNuggets, accompanying Cajun and sweet chilli sauces, a medium Coca-Cola and medium fries, was first made available in Indonesia on Wednesday (Jun 9), and the response was overwhelming.

Photos of food delivery riders queueing to fulfil online orders for the meal were shared on social media.

As a result, Jakarta and several cities posted stickers on at least 13 McDonald’s outlets as they were swamped with orders.

“I don’t want Semarang to be in the Covid-19 red zone again,” said Fajar Purwoto, the city’s public order agency head, as they closed four of the six McDonald’s outlets in the area for a couple of days.

Twitter user @monomonnieah urged BTS fans, known as , to refrain from panic buying. “For in Indonesia, please don’t be panic buying (the) BTS meal. In this situation, try to be calm.” The netizen noted that the promotion would last for a month.

According to koreaboo.com, BTS is the most popular K-pop group in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, those successful in getting BTS meals also took to social media.

The Facebook page “Bts stand” uploaded photos of a successful haul, noting that the particular outlet was “thoughtful” enough to store the BTS-designed paper bag separately and packaged the meal in a regular one to avoid ruining the special bag./TISG

Photo: FB screengrab/Bts stand

Read related: BTS member tells Indian food delivery rider to be careful on the road

