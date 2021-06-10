- Advertisement -

Jakarta – At least 13 McDonald’s outlets across Indonesia were temporarily closed on Wednesday (June 9) as customers rushed to buy the new meal it launched in partnership with the popular K-pop group BTS, sparking fears of Covid-19 transmission.

The BTS meal, which consists of 10-piece McNuggets, accompanying Cajun and sweet chilli sauces, a medium Coca-Cola and medium fries, was first made available in Indonesia on Wednesday (Jun 9), and the response was overwhelming.

Photos of food delivery riders queueing to fulfil online orders for the meal were shared on social media.

As a result, Jakarta and several cities posted closure stickers on at least 13 McDonald’s outlets as they were swamped with orders.

“I don’t want Semarang to be in the Covid-19 red zone again,” said Fajar Purwoto, the city’s public order agency head, as they closed four of the six McDonald’s outlets in the area for a couple of days.

Twitter user @monomonnieah urged BTS fans, known as ARMY, to refrain from panic buying. “For army in Indonesia, please don’t be panic buying (the) BTS meal. In this situation, try to be calm.” The netizen noted that the promotion would last for a month.

For army in indonesia pleas dont be panic buying bts meal.. in this situation try to be calm down.. and this event is for a month.. so if you cant get it right now you can at least trying tomorrow.. pls to be understand.. — Hana-ssiᴮᴱ🎫 (@monomonnieah) June 9, 2021

According to koreaboo.com, BTS is the most popular K-pop group in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, those successful in getting BTS meals also took to social media.

The Facebook page “Bts stand” uploaded photos of a successful haul, noting that the particular outlet was “thoughtful” enough to store the BTS-designed paper bag separately and packaged the meal in a regular one to avoid ruining the special bag./TISG

