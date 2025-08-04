// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 4, 2025
28.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ Kitzcorner (for illustration purposes only)
Uncategorized
3 min.Read

‘He does not think twice to destroy his health’ — Daughter breaks down over father’s junk food obsession

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Deeply concerned that her father’s eating habits may one day cost him his life, a daughter turned to social media to seek advice, asking fellow netizens, “How do I get my elderly parent from eating junk food?”

Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit on Sunday (Aug 3), the daughter explained that she has done everything she possibly could to keep her father healthy. 

She reminds him regularly to eat more balanced meals, pays S$1,200 annually for his health check-ups, gives him enough allowance to afford fresh, nutritious food, and offers emotional support whenever he needs it. 

Yet, despite all this, she feels nothing is changing. In fact, she said it seems to be getting worse.

“Lately, he has been eating instant noodles, lucheon meat, processed fishballs, and the list goes on. He buys lots of junk food, never-ending crackers, chocolate-coated waffles, junk food after junk food,” she wrote.

“I came home from a long trip, and he surprised me with another deep fryer, more junk food, and he seems so proud of it. I’m breaking down in tears now. Why do some people eat themselves to death? At this rate, he’s not gonna live a good old age. My best friend’s father died from a diet-related sickness. I do not wish this on any parent,” she added.

See also  Woman arrested after her Ferrari turned turtle in an accident

In her desperation, she has even considered paying someone to prepare home-cooked meals for him every day, but she admitted she already knows he would likely turn them down or quietly throw them out. 

“I’m angry and desperate. I do my best to give him allowance, comfort, support him, but he does not think twice to destroy his health and break my heart. Does he want to die so he won’t stop eating these junk food? How do I stop him? I’m wondering if anyone is dealing with this?” she asked at the end of her post.

“It’s hard to stop elderly. They won’t listen.”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor shared that his own parents behave similarly and said it’s unlikely the father would completely give up junk food.

He also mentioned that older people can be quite set in their ways, so instead of trying to change everything at once, it might be better to start small and slowly help them build better habits.

See also  "This is a desperate plea for help" - Son seeks help online after elderly father gets retrenched

He added, “You can help to strike a balance, introduce healthier options and food to his diet, not by telling him, but by just cooking/buying and then eating together with him. Slowly, he won’t realise that he’s been eating more healthy food. When you keep nagging at them, they won’t really listen.”

Another Redditor suggested taking over the grocery shopping completely, writing, “Can you make sure no junk food in the house? Maybe take over the shopping and buy fresh veg, and so on. He might be buying junk because it’s cheaper, but it’s hard to stop elderly. They won’t listen.”

A third added, “I had the same problem with my uncle… Consider ordering food delivery. Elderly folks eat junk because it is convenient, not because they love it… it is a good middle ground for taste and their laziness. If they had better choices on their lap, they wouldn’t be eating junk food. Do try food delivery or get a maid to cook.”

See also  Naomi Neo spends $20k for her daughter's birthday party; netizens say it is too extravagant

In other news, one woman, who recently met up with a close friend she had feelings for over 15 years, confessed on social media that she deeply regretted never admitting her feelings back then.

Sharing her story on Reddit’s ‘SGexams’ forum on Sunday (Aug 3), the woman revealed that she was about 13 years old when she first realised she liked her friend.

Read more: Woman reunites with old friend and confesses online that she regrets never revealing her feelings during their 15-year friendship

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore