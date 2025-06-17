Gyms and tuition centres replace Singapore cinemas amid closures

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Gyms and tuition centres have been replacing Singapore cinemas in malls amid closures, as footfall from cinemas wanes due to the rise of streaming services and changing consumer preferences. Meanwhile, other cinema spaces are drawing in immersive dining to draw in the crowd, as reported by Channel News Asia (CNA).

Cathay Cineplexes, operated by media company mm2 Asia, faced legal action in February over alleged unpaid rent and other costs . Days after the reports surfaced, the cinema announced the closure of its West Mall outlet in Bukit Batok . In March, it also shut its outlet at Jem shopping mall, citing challenges the cinema industry faced since the pandemic in a bourse filing, CNA reported. These closures followed earlier ones that began in mid-2022.

Over the past year, WE Cinemas, formerly known as Eng Wah Cinemas, and Filmgarde Cineplexes have also exited the cinema industry.

At Leisure Park Kallang, the former Filmgarde Cineplexes unit will become an “immersive dining” venue. The Singapore Tourism Board said Hidden Worlds, a themed restaurant focused on ocean conservation, will open there later this year.

West Mall and AMK Hub, formerly occupied by Cathay Cineplexes, also plan to overhaul their cinema spaces. Singland, which owns West Mall, said it was in an “active discussion” with potential tenants to “explore opportunities to introduce new offerings.”

Meanwhile, AMK Hub’s asset and property manager, Link Asset Management, said it began upgrading level four of the mall, where the cinema was previously located, in July last year and is working to enhance its tenant mix.

At Seletar Mall, Shaw Theatres closed its outlet in December. Mall management said then that they already had “alternative plans” for the space.

Dr Samer Elhajjar, senior lecturer in marketing at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) business school, pointed out a shift in how mall operators view cinemas. He said the pandemic accelerated a trend that was already “brewing”, as more people turned to entertainment at home, changing the value proposition of cinemas.

Once home to a Cathay cinema that’s now closed, Parkway Parade’s general manager, Joey Teng, said they needed to “monitor, adapt and refresh” their tenant mix to meet evolving shopper needs.

She added, “It is important to make sure our offerings remain relevant for our visitors and provide not only their ideal tenants but differentiators from surrounding locations.”

RHB Bank Singapore’s vice president of equity research, Vijay Natarajan, noted that while cinemas can still draw foot traffic, changes in how people watch content are pushing mall operators to look for better-performing and higher-paying tenants.

Still, mall owner Lendlease said it continues to view cinemas as a “relevant tenant” that adds variety to its premises. It also noted that bringing in a tenant from the same industry could help “reduce capital expenditure and ensure stable income and cash flow” for both landlord and tenant. /TISG

