GrabFood delivery rider cuts queue, smacks phone off the man asking him to line up

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a GrabFood delivery rider angered by a man asking him to queue to enter a mall is circulating online.

On Sunday (Oct 18), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video of the incident involving a GrabFood rider and a man in a red shirt. The caption reads, “Grab rider cut queue to go into AMK hub, and when confronted, threaten the man with vulgarities and whack his phone until fly off hit another old uncle.”

The 9-second video starts with the two men already involved in the altercation. The man in the red shirt could be seen trying to pacify the GrabFood rider, noting he was only asking the rider to queue. At that moment, the rider slaps the man’s phone off his hands before walking away and entering a nearby lift.

With over 85,500 views to date, members from the online community urged Grab to investigate the incident to avoid damaging the reputation of other delivery riders working tirelessly as essential frontliners amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

A netizen suggested that Grab establish and implement a code of conduct for all delivery staff and to enforce punishment on violators. “Grab, please screen your employees!” urged another concerned citizen. “Those food delivery companies must quality check the staff and have a blacklist to make sure thugs don’t tarnish the image of the rest of hardworking folks who just want to put food on the table for their families,” a netizen added.

“We respect food delivery riders, look at them, first to help whenever they see accidents on the road,” commented Facebook user Jok Jas. “But the behaviour of this guy was really uncalled for. No matter how busy you are to earn your living, you have to control your anger. No profession should (resort to) such gangster behaviours (sic) to intimidate others in the course of their work.”

According to Complaint Singapore’s page, the case has been reported to Grab and is pending investigation.

In a more recent comment, Facebook user Lloyd provided more details on the incident. “Hi guys, story already revealed. Grab delivery guy entered using SINGPASS app, which can sign in without scanning QR code. That’s why he passed by everyone who are queuing to scan. Then redshirt guy said wah pai kia (sic) no need to queue. He got pissed and started the ‘since you call me paikia, I shall act like one’ So who started it? Red shirt guy. End of story.” Other food delivery riders confirmed they too do not queue as long as they have followed certain protocols.

A few netizens highlighted that AMK Hub safe distancing officers tend to overstep their authority compared to other malls. “Food delivery partners have the priority to cut in as long as he or she did their Safe Entry via mobile phone. If long queue at the mall, you expect those delivery partners to queue for 1-2 hours just to collect food at the merchants?” commented an individual. “Do a priority lane for the delivery partners to minimise unnecessary conflicts.”

Grab Rider Cut Queue at AMK hub <Reader's Contribution>Grab rider cut queue to go into AMK hub, and when confronted, threaten the man with vulgarities and whack his phone until fly off hit another old uncle. Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Sunday, October 18, 2020

Read related: Video of GrabFood Rider rescued from being wedged in lift goes viral

Please follow and like us: