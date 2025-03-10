SINGAPORE: Singapore banks are offering fixed deposit rates of up to 2.90% this March, giving savers a chance to grow their money with a minimum deposit starting at S$500. Here are some of the best options available!

March 2025 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

Maybank Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 2.85% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 1 month Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a. (via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

RHB Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 2.55% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$200,000

DBS Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.40 – 2.45% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

UOB Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Citibank Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a. (T&Cs apply) Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (internet banking) Commitment Period: 9 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

Standard Chartered Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$25,000



March 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

March 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

