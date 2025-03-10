Personal Finance

Get up to 2.90% interest with the best-fixed deposit rates in Singapore for March 2025

ByMary Alavanza

March 10, 2025
SINGAPORE: Singapore banks are offering fixed deposit rates of up to 2.90% this March, giving savers a chance to grow their money with a minimum deposit starting at S$500. Here are some of the best options available!

March 2025 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.85% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 1 month

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a. (via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.80% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.55% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000

  • DBS

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40 – 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • UOB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 9 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • Standard Chartered

    • Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000

March 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.80% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40 – 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000

6-Month commitment period:

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.85% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.80% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.55% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • UOB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.25– 2.30% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

12-Month commitment period:

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.60 – 2.70% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.55% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.55% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.25% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.10 – 2.15% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

March 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$5,000

  • DBS

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40 – 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • UOB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.80% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40 – 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 9 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.25% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • Standard Chartered

    • Interest Rate: 2.20 – 2.30% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000

Deposits $50,000 and above:

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.85% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.80% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.55% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40 – 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

