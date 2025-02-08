Personal Finance

Steady returns, no heartbreaks with the best-fixed deposit rates in Singapore this Feb 2025—up to 2.90% p.a.

ByMary Alavanza

February 8, 2025
Woman holding a fan of cash.

SINGAPORE: This heart month, why not fall for something that gives back—like a solid fixed deposit? With just S$500, you can start growing your savings at rates of up to 2.90% p.a. No heartbreaks, no surprises—just steady returns. Now, that’s a commitment worth making!

Here are the banks offering the best-fixed deposit returns right now:

Feb 2025 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 1 month or 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. (via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Standard Chartered

    • Interest Rate: 2.50 – 2.80% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000

  • DBS

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months or 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • UOB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

See also  Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for May 2024

Feb 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

6-Month commitment period:

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.55% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.55– 2.60% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

12-Month commitment period:

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40 – 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

See also  T-Bills vs Singapore Savings Bonds vs Fixed Deposits vs Endowment Plans: Which One is Right For You?

Feb 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$5,000

  • DBS

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000

  • UOB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Standard Chartered

    • Interest Rate: 2.50 – 2.80% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months or 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

See also  Best fixed deposit rates for March 2024 in Singapore

Deposits $50,000 and above:

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$200,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

/TISG

Read also: Earn up to 3.05% interest! — Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore this Jan 2025

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Personal Finance

Take your first step in investing with these 4 blue-chip stocks to grow your wealth this year!

February 7, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

Chocolate Finance partners with HeyMax so you can earn max miles on every eligible spend!

February 6, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

Start the Year of the Snake with good fortune—Win over S$6K in cash with Wise

February 5, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Sports

Rhythmic gymnastics judge banned for four years after helping compatriot qualify for the Olympics

February 8, 2025 Aiah Bathan
In the Hood

Generosity shines during festive season: Woman hands out S$200 ang pows to migrant workers, and man surprises tourist with $100 gift

February 8, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Malaysia

Revolutionising elections or a risky digital gamble? — Malaysia’s PKR to use blockchain technology for elections

February 8, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Malaysia

No passport, no problem: MyBorderPass unlocks seamless and hassle-free travel for Malaysians

February 8, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.