Personal Finance

Earn up to 3.05% interest! — Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore this Jan 2025

ByMary Alavanza

January 15, 2025
Gold wooden number year 2024 on top stack of coins with sky blue background and copy space. saving money and financial plan concept for investment in new year 2024.

SINGAPORE: Grow your money while celebrating the Chinese New Year with deposits starting at S$500, as banks offer fixed deposit rates of up to 3.05% per annum this January 2025!

Jan 2025 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 1 month or 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 1 month or 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a. (via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Standard Chartered

    • Interest Rate: 2.40 – 2.60% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000

  • DBS

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • UOB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Jan 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.65 – 2.70% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

See also  Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for May 2024

6-Month commitment period:

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.85% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.85% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.48% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

12-Month commitment period:

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed

    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: No minimum

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.55 – 2.60% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a.(via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

See also  Basic Guide to Foreign Currency Fixed Deposit Accounts

Jan 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a. (via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$5,000

  • DBS

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000

  • UOB

    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

  • Maybank

    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a. (branch placement)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a. (via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • Standard Chartered

    • Interest Rate: 2.40 – 2.60% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.48% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

  • OCBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking)

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

See also  Earn up to 3.15% interest with the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore this Dec 2024!

Deposits $50,000 and above:

  • Bank of China

    • Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a. (via mobile banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • ICBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (via e-banking)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$500

  • Citibank

    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (T&Cs apply)

    • Commitment Period: 3 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • CIMB

    • Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

  • State Bank of India

    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • Hong Leong Finance

    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

  • RHB

    • Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000

  • HSBC

    • Interest Rate: 2.48% p.a.

    • Commitment Period: 6 months

    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

Read also: Earn up to 3.15% interest with the best-fixed deposit rates in Singapore this Dec 2024!

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Personal Finance

22yo woman earning about 4.5k a month says, ‘I don’t know what I want in life’

January 9, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Personal Finance

Singapore stocks to watch in 2025: 4 top picks for the new year

January 2, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

Is a full-time job enough in today’s economy, or do you also need a side hustle?

December 17, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Law

3rd man arrested for public urination in a week

January 15, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Continued bad weather in Singapore leads to flight delays and cancellations

January 15, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singapore scientists co-develop advanced swarm algorithm for cyborg insects

January 15, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Only 25% of workers are confident they are qualified enough to advance to the next level of their careers

January 15, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.