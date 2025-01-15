SINGAPORE: Grow your money while celebrating the Chinese New Year with deposits starting at S$500, as banks offer fixed deposit rates of up to 3.05% per annum this January 2025!

Jan 2025 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

Maybank Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a. (branch placement) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 1 month or 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 1 month or 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a. (via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

RHB Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Standard Chartered Interest Rate: 2.40 – 2.60% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$25,000

DBS Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

UOB Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000



Jan 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

Citibank Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (T&Cs apply) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.65 – 2.70% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

RHB Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000



6-Month commitment period:

Maybank Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a. (branch placement) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 2.85% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 2.85% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

RHB Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 2.48% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$500

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000



12-Month commitment period:

Maybank Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. (branch placement) Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

Bank of China Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$500

RHB Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.55 – 2.60% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a.(via e-banking) Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$500

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (internet banking) Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000



Jan 2025 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

Bank of China Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a. (via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a. (online fixed deposit special) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$5,000

DBS Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

UOB Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000



Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

Maybank Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a. (branch placement) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a. (via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

RHB Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

Standard Chartered Interest Rate: 2.40 – 2.60% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$25,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 2.48% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000



Deposits $50,000 and above:

Bank of China Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a. (via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

Citibank Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. (T&Cs apply) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.70 – 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

RHB Interest Rate: 2.58 – 2.68% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

HSBC Interest Rate: 2.48% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000



Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

Featured image by Depositphotos