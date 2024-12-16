SINGAPORE: Make the most of 2024 as the year draws to a close and set yourself up for a stronger start in the new year! Earn up to 3.15% interest with these banks offering competitive rates this December.
Dec 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates
- Maybank
- Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a. (branch placement)
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
- Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 1 month
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- StashAway Simple Guaranteed
- Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 1 month or 3 months
- Minimum Amount: No minimum
- ICBC
- Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. (via e-banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- Bank of China
- Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. (via mobile banking)
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$500
- RHB
- Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.00% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months or 18 months
- Minimum Amount: S$20,000
- CIMB
- Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- Hong Leong Finance
- Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$50,000
- Standard Chartered
- Interest Rate: 2.55 – 2.75% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$25,000
- UOB
- Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$10,000
- DBS
- Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 12 months
- Minimum Amount: S$1,000
- HSBC
- Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
- Commitment Period: 3 months
- Minimum Amount: S$30,000
- OCBC
- Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking)
- Commitment Period: 6 months
- Minimum Amount: S$30,000
Dec 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period
See also T-Bills vs Singapore Savings Bonds vs Fixed Deposits vs Endowment Plans: Which One is Right For You?
Dec 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit
Read also: Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Nov 2024: Earn up to 3.25% interest!
Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites
Featured image by Depositphotos