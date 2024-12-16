;
Personal Finance

Earn up to 3.15% interest with the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore this Dec 2024!

ByMary Alavanza

December 16, 2024
SINGAPORE: Make the most of 2024 as the year draws to a close and set yourself up for a stronger start in the new year! Earn up to 3.15% interest with these banks offering competitive rates this December.

Dec 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a. (branch placement)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 1 month
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 1 month or 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. (via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. (via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months or 18 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.55 – 2.75% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • UOB
    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

Dec 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 month
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
6-Month commitment period:

  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a. (branch placement)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 2.8% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000

12-Month commitment period:

  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. (branch placement)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.55 – 2.60% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a. (internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
Dec 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$5,000
  • UOB
    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000

Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 3.15% p.a. (branch placement)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months or 18 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.55 – 2.75% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a. (internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
Deposits $50,000 and above:

  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.90 – 3.00% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months or 12 months or 18 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a. (online fixed deposit special)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

ByMary Alavanza

