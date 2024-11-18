;
Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Nov 2024: Earn up to 3.25% interest!

ByMary Alavanza

November 18, 2024
Man counting money in front of his computer and coin jar.

SINGAPORE: Make the most of your savings before the year ends with this month’s best-fixed deposit interest rates. Here are some banks offering competitive rates in November 2024.

Nov 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a.(branch placement)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 1 month
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. (via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 7 months or 8 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. (via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.85 – 2.90% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.55 – 2.75% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • UOB
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Nov 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

  •  Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  •  StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 3.05% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 month
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.85 – 2.90% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
6-Month commitment period:

  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.45% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a.(branch placement)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.85 – 2.90% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • State Bank of India
    • Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

12-Month commitment period:

  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • StashAway Simple Guaranteed
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: No minimum
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.30% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.55 – 2.60% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 2.95% p.a.(branch placement)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.60 – 2.65% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.50% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
Nov 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

  • DBS
    • Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 12 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$1,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 7 months or 8 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$5,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • UOB
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000

Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

  • Maybank
    • Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a.(branch placement)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.85 – 2.90% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Standard Chartered
    • Interest Rate: 2.55 – 2.75% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$25,000
  • OCBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(internet banking)
    • Commitment Period: 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 7 months or 8 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
Deposits $50,000 and above:

  • CIMB
    • Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$10,000
  • Citibank
    • Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000
  • HSBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$30,000
  • Bank of China
    • Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a.(via mobile banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • ICBC
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.(via e-banking)
    • Commitment Period: 3 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$500
  • RHB
    • Interest Rate: 2.85 – 2.90% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$20,000
  • Hong Leong Finance
    • Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a.
    • Commitment Period: 7 months or 8 months
    • Minimum Amount: S$50,000

Read also: Up to 3.45% interest rate! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Oct 2024

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

Featured image by Depositphotos

