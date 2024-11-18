SINGAPORE: Make the most of your savings before the year ends with this month’s best-fixed deposit interest rates. Here are some banks offering competitive rates in November 2024.

Nov 2024 Highest Fixed Deposit Rates

Maybank Interest Rate: 3.25% p.a.(branch placement) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

StashAway Simple Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a. Commitment Period: 1 month Minimum Amount: No minimum

Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed Interest Rate: 3.10% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: No minimum

DBS Interest Rate: 3.20% p.a. Commitment Period: 12 months Minimum Amount: S$1,000

Bank of China Interest Rate: 3.00% p.a. (via mobile banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

HSBC Interest Rate: 2.65% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 7 months or 8 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000

CIMB Interest Rate: 2.75 – 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000

ICBC Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. (via e-banking) Commitment Period: 3 months Minimum Amount: S$500

RHB Interest Rate: 2.85 – 2.90% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000

OCBC Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a.(internet banking) Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$30,000

Standard Chartered Interest Rate: 2.55 – 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$25,000

UOB Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000



Nov 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by commitment period

3-Month commitment period:

Citibank Interest Rate: 2.40% p.a. Commitment Period: 3 months or 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000



6-Month commitment period:

State Bank of India Interest Rate: 2.90% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000



12-Month commitment period:

Nov 2024 Best fixed deposit rates by minimum deposit

Deposits $10,000 and under:

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.70% p.a. Commitment Period: 7 months or 8 months Minimum Amount: S$5,000

UOB Interest Rate: 2.60% p.a. Commitment Period: 6 months Minimum Amount: S$10,000



Deposits $20,000–$49,999:

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.75% p.a. Commitment Period: 7 months or 8 months Minimum Amount: S$20,000



Deposits $50,000 and above:

Hong Leong Finance Interest Rate: 2.80% p.a. Commitment Period: 7 months or 8 months Minimum Amount: S$50,000



Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

Featured image by Depositphotos