International

Man involved in 2023’s $3B money laundering case arrested in Europe

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 4, 2025

SINGAPORE: Wang Shuiming, one of the 10 people rounded up by the police in August 2023 for money laundering, has been arrested in Montenegro, a country in southeast Europe.

A local media outlet, Vijesti, reported that Wang, also known as Vang Shuiming, had been arrested sometime late last month. He had flown into Montenegro from the Maldives on a private plane and was intercepted at Tivat Airport by the police. They were acting on an Interpol red notice, which is issued for individuals who are “pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action”.

Wang, 44, of Chinese descent, is a citizen of both Turkey and China but is also reported to have passports from Vanuatu and Cambodia. The nine other people rounded up in August 2023 were originally from China but had passports from other countries.

After serving 14 months in prison in Singapore, Wang was released and deported to Japan. He may face arrest in China. Wang is still wanted, having been accused of organizing illegal betting through online platforms. These activities included Chinese citizens as participants.

See also  China defends Xinjiang crackdown after criticism from European leaders

Wang will appear before a judge in the Higher Court at Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro.

In Singapore in 2023, he was originally slapped with four money laundering charges and one forgery charge. He faced an additional 11 charges by the following January, including a charge for possession of S$2.4 million in criminal benefits from unlicensed moneylenders in China. The additional charges were in connection to forged documents handed to brokerage firm UOB Kay Hian.

Wang is one of the wealthiest in the group of nine men and one woman arrested in the August 2023 police sweep. By January 2024, the authorities had seized over $200 million from Vang and his wife. During the time he was in custody from August 2023 to January 2024, over S$3.8 million in cryptocurrencies was withdrawn from his account.

Among the 10 individuals arrested, Wang had tried to make bail the most times, with his attempts even reaching the High Court.

See also  Ong Ye Kung says ‘worry’ in Singapore is about ‘what kind of mutations may come out of China’ as the country opens up

The money laundering case, thought to be the biggest in Singapore’s history, made the headlines across the globe, in large part due to the size of the funds and assets seized.

The case caused the country’s financial institutions to tighten policies. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in an emailed statement after the police round-up that it looked into whether banks took every reasonable step to diminish the risks. /TISG

Read also: Report says Singapore money laundering suspects spent nearly S$38 million buying Dubai properties

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

International

China responds to Trump tariffs with Google anti-trust probe and countermeasures to ‘safeguard national security interests’

February 4, 2025 Mary Alavanza
International

US investigates if China’s ‘DeepSeek’ sourced Nvidia chips through Singapore intermediaries

February 1, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
International

How Trump’s tariff policies could shape the future

January 31, 2025 Micllavier Pangan

You missed

In the House

In Parliament: Chan Chun Sing addresses bullying in schools, says Admiral Sec School incident was an ‘altercation’

February 4, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Asia

Chinese villagers cash in on nostalgia, charging tourists for staged ‘timeless’ photo ops

February 4, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
Asia

Southeast Asia’s nuclear revival – A clean energy solution or costly gamble?

February 4, 2025 Gemma Iso
In the Hood

‘The cherry on top is that she lets her clippings fly free’: Employee says auntie at her workplace can’t stop clipping her nails

February 4, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.