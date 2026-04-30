Formal letter of reprimand issued to Pritam Singh by WP CEC

SINGAPORE: On Thursday evening (April 30), the Workers’ Party issued a statement on the conclusion of the disciplinary process that began after the High Court said on Dec 4, 2025, that it upheld the decision finding the party’s Secretary-General Pritam Singh guilty of two counts of lying to the Committee of Privileges in Parliament.

The WP said that its highest decision-making body, the Central Executive Committee (CEC), had met on April 28 and 29 concerning the report from the Disciplinary Panel that had been convened over the matter. Mr Singh, together with the party’s chair and vice chair, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap, respectively, had recused themselves from the meeting.

“The DP found that there was a contravention of Articles 20(1) and 30 of the Party Constitution by reason of the findings by the Court. The CEC accepted the findings of the DP in respect of the contravention,” the WP said.

However, the statement added that the “CEC separately considered that, at all material times, Mr Singh did not have any intention to act in a manner contrary to the principles, aims, or objects of the Party, or prejudicial to the welfare of the Party, and his actions ultimately reflected judgment calls that he had to make.”

Concerning actions to be taken against the WP Chief, the CEC has since issued a formal letter of reprimand to Mr Singh.

Who is in the WP’s CEC?

Aside from Mr Singh, Ms Lim, and Mr Faisal, here is the list of the Workers’ Party’s CEC members.

Treasurer: He Ting Ru

Deputy Treasurers: Nathaniel Koh, Kenneth Tiong Organising Secretary: Dennis Tan Lip Fong

Deputy Organising Secretaries: Ang Boon Yaw, Foo Seck Guan Kenneth, Tan Kong Soon, Fadli Fawzi, Abdul Muhaimin Bin AbdulMalik

Head, Media Team: Chua Kheng Wee Louis

Deputy Heads, Media Team: Lee Li Lian, Andre Low Head, Policy Research: Gerald Giam

Deputy Head, Policy Research: Jamus Lim

Youth Wing President: Eileen Chong

Committee Member: Low Thia Khiang

It began with a lie

In August 2021, former WP Member of Parliament Ms Khan told Parliament about a sexual assault victim whom she accompanied to a police station, where she alleged that the victim was treated insensitively. A few days later, she admitted to the party leaders that the story she told in Parliament was untrue. After meeting with Mr Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim, and vice chair Faisal Manap, she appeared to interpret their advice as to stay silent about the lie she had told.

By October, however, she met with the WP leaders again, who agreed that she should correct the lie she had told, and on Nov 1, 2021, she admitted in Parliament that the story she told was untrue.

By December, a Parliamentary Committee of Privileges (COP) had been convened to investigate the matter, and questions arose as to the advice he had given Ms Khan as to telling the truth. Mr Singh testified before the committee, and it was this testimony that later became the basis for the criminal charges filed against him.

In February 2022, the COP recommended a S$35,000 fine for Ms Khan, as well as referred Mr Singh and Mr Faisal to the Public Prosecutor for their conduct during the investigation.

After further investigations were held, Mr Singh was formally charged with two counts of lying to the COP on March 19, 2024. He was found guilty of this charge on Feb 17, 2025, and fined S$14,000. Although he appealed his conviction, on Dec 4, 2025, the High Court upheld the decision.

The WP then announced that it would carry out an internal disciplinary process concerning Mr Singh. /TISG

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