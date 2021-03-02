Father tells daughter $650 monthly allowance is not enough and threatens to sue

- Advertisement -

Bullied by her father who wants more money, a woman is asking how much children should give their parents once they start working. The post has gone viral.

It was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook page. NUSwhispers cannot verify the person who shared her dilemma with her father.

In a post submitted on Saturday (Feb 27), a woman wrote that she had just started working and earned about S$3,000 a month.

“i do give my parents money every month for the house bills and expenses such as groceries and their retirement which amounts to 650 per month or 700+ if they have medical bills that month”, she wrote in her post.

But her father started complaining about the amount she was giving him, saying that it was too little. “Out of that 650, he says that he’s only getting 100+ for his retirement (actual amount is 190),” she wrote.

The woman added that she had three other siblings also giving their parents money. She could not afford to give much more as she had to repay her loan of about S$28,000 for her university education, and to save for a house and marriage with her boyfriend.

“The amount of retirement money my dad gets adds up to 1k+ per month. and he claims he still can’t save any money because he’s still giving money to his own dad. i’m annoyed because now my dad wants to make his own children support 2 generations? and when he can’t save more for his retirement he asks us for more money?”, she wrote. Her parents were getting enough money from their children, according to her mother, she added.

About her dad, she wrote: “He also said he’ll bring any of us to family court and sue us if we don’t give him money.”

Asking netizens whether the court would rule in her father’s favour, she wrote: “so in conclusion, how do i talk to my dad to tell him that 650 is all i’m giving without him giving me hell at home”.

Netizens told her to stand her ground. Most added that her father was unreasonable and some even urged her to rent a room elsewhere to avoid problems with her dad.

