‘Even on my day off, I’m still working’: Exhausted maid turns to social media for advice

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (June 16), a domestic helper took to social media to share that she has not been able to enjoy a proper day off since moving into her employer’s home.

In an anonymous post in the SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER Facebook group, the helper shared that although she and her employer had agreed she would receive two rest days each month, she has only been getting one.

She also claimed that even on her scheduled day off, she is expected to complete several household duties before being allowed to leave the house. According to her post, her employer asks her to prepare breakfast for the grandmother, make drinks, and help the elderly woman shower before she can head out.

“Most of the time, I can only leave the house at 10:00, or 10:30 to 11:00 a.m.,” she wrote, adding that despite carrying out the tasks, her employer still appears unhappy with her.

The helper went on to say that whenever she is about to go out on her rest day, her employer’s “mood” drastically changes, which she feels puts a damper on what is supposed to be her time to relax.

“Her mood changes, and she just tries to spoil my off day. I have a feeling like she can’t see me happy on my off day,” she wrote. “They would always quarrel about everything. They can’t talk nicely. I’m always walking on eggshells, and I don’t ever know what’s going to happen after one hour. Her patterns make me so stressed every day.”

“And I help the grandmother with everything on my day off, but she wants me to do things for her, too. For me, this is too much. She can do these things herself, but she does nothing, just sits down and scrolls on her handphone. I’m very angry with her,” she said.

Feeling overwhelmed, the helper ended her post by seeking advice from fellow domestic workers and employers.

“What should I do? Please give me your advice,” she wrote.

‘You two are incompatible’

As harsh as it may sound, one netizen told her that her employer, being the one who pays her salary, is free to spend her own downtime however she likes, including scrolling on her phone.

The commenter added that if the arrangement no longer suits her, she can always choose to leave.

“If you are not happy, you can quit,” they said. “As for the employer giving you black face, that is something you cannot control because I am sure you give her black face too. You cannot control how others react, but you can control what you want to do. Quit.”

Another netizen felt that the real issue was simply that the employer and helper were not a good fit for each other.

“Time to resign. You two are incompatible. Or your boss is being difficult. Or you are being too sensitive. No happiness will come out of this.”

A third commenter agreed, saying, “It’s better to just leave, especially if it’s affecting your mental health.”

Not everyone felt quitting was the best option, though.

One commenter, who said she was an experienced domestic helper, encouraged the woman to hang on until the end of her contract if she could.

“As an experienced helper, endure as much as you can until you finish your contract before transferring so you can keep a clean and good record,” she wrote.

According to guidelines from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), domestic helpers are entitled to four rest days a month( one rest day a week). If they are asked to work on a rest day, they must be compensated on top of their regular salary.

Employers must also ensure that their helpers take one rest day each month that “cannot be replaced with compensation.”

Non-compliance may result in enforcement action.

Read also: Employer says she’s under ‘extreme stress’ as helper keeps rejecting and wasting home-cooked food