SINGAPORE: Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong has emphasized Singapore’s unwavering support for athletes, regardless of their sport’s popularity, in a recent interview with CNA.

His comments follow on the heels of the recent triumph of Singaporean teenager Maximilian Maeder, who captured a bronze medal in kitefoiling at the Paris Olympic Games.

Minister Edwin Tong: Supporting athletes all the way

Mr Tong highlighted the government’s role in aligning with the interests of Singaporeans, stating, “If we’ve got a great athlete in a niche sport, we will support that athlete.” He stressed the importance of recognizing and nurturing talent in emerging sports, which have become increasingly popular among Singaporeans.

Acknowledging the constraints of funding, Mr Tong pointed out that the focus is on maximizing potential and creating opportunities for athletes to excel. He also emphasized the significance of fostering a culture of excellence in sports, citing the Sports Excellence Scholarship as a pivotal support system for promising athletes, even in sports not featured in major competitions.

The Minister noted the unique development paths of athletes in different sports and the need for a robust system that allows for high performance and multiple entry points into elite sports. This approach aims to ensure that as many Singaporeans as possible can represent the nation at the highest levels.

Mr Tong’s personal connection to Maeder’s journey began when his law school classmate, the teenager’s aunt, reached out to him about her nephew’s talent. This led to a meeting with Maeder and his mother, where the young athlete’s potential was immediately apparent. Mr Tong then spearheaded efforts to rally both public and private sectors to support Maeder, creating an environment for him to thrive.

Sports has the power to unite a nation

Reflecting on Team Singapore’s performance in Paris, Mr Tong highlighted memorable moments such as shuttler Yeo Jia Min’s emotional round of 16 loss, swimmer Gan Ching Hwee’s national records, and kayaker Stephenie Chen’s Olympic final appearance. He also commended shuttler Loh Kean Yew for his spirited match against the eventual men’s singles champion.

Mr Tong said he believes that sports have the power to unite a nation, as evidenced by the warm welcome back for the Olympians. He expressed Singaporeans’ appreciation for the athletes’ grit and determination, and their recognition of the Olympics as a platform to compete against the world’s best.

Looking ahead, Mr Tong outlined plans for systemic changes, including greater use of sports science and ensuring top-notch sports administration. These measures aim to build on the lessons learned from the Paris Olympics and prepare for future competitions.

TISG/