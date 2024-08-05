SINGAPORE: In an electrifying start to the Olympic Games, Singapore’s golden boy Maximilian Maeder has set the sails ablaze, securing a strong third place in the fleet rankings after an exhilarating series of four races.

The Olympic debutant, competing at the Marseille Marina, has already made a splash with eight net points under his belt, trailing closely behind Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek and Austria’s Valentin Bontus.

Singapore’s Maximilian Maeder

Maeder’s journey began with a solid fifth-place finish, followed by a triumphant victory in the second race. He maintained his momentum with a second-place finish in the third race, only to encounter a setback in the fourth, where he failed to finish.

As the competition heats up, with up to 16 fleet races scheduled from Saturday to Wednesday for the kite-foilers, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown. The low-point system, similar to sailing, keeps the athletes on their toes, with each finishing position translating into points.

The top two athletes will sail directly into the final, while the third to tenth-placed kite-foilers will battle it out in the semi-finals for a chance to secure the remaining spots in the finale.

The final promises to be a nail-biter, with athletes needing three race wins to clinch the gold. However, the leader of the opening series starts with two wins in their pocket, needing just one more to secure the top prize.

The runner-up will require two wins, while the semi-finalists must secure all three.

Maeder’s journey to the Olympics has been nothing short of spectacular. In May, he successfully defended his kitefoiling world title, and last August, he shone brightly at the Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands, winning gold in the men’s kite event.

His winning streak continued with five consecutive victories, including the men’s title at the Formula Kite European Championships in March.

As Maeder continues his quest for Olympic glory, the eyes of the world are on this young talent, eager to see if he can harness the wind and ride it to the top of the podium.