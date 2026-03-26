// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 26, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Intl
1 min.Read

Economic frustrations push Gen Z toward risky investments

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

Researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Chicago said economic frustrations, including increasingly unattainable housing, have pushed Gen Z in the US to not only spend more instead of save and work less, but also turn to risky investments, like crypto, The Independent Singapore previously reported.

The thing is, Financial Times found that the same is happening to younger professionals in the UK, with renters there who have little hope of saving up for a home deposit turning to online betting.

Researchers noted that those who see homeownership as possible for them, or already own homes, don’t indulge as much in high-risk bets.

Meanwhile, housing unaffordability concerns have also been felt by renters.

In the latest report from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, researchers found record-high concerns over housing unaffordability, even among renters, driven by upfront rental costs like application fees, security deposits, broker fees, and first and last month’s rent.

See also  Meme depicting ship-big cost of living in SG compared with excavator-small worth GST voucher circulates online

Financial Times highlighted the urgency of addressing the homeownership affordability crisis, noting that it is not only destabilising the wider economy but also pushing many young adults onto a slippery financial path.

The report further stressed the need for better financial literacy, as more young people are taking big monetary risks.

Unfortunately, the statistics suggest that Gen Z may end up as lifelong renters, unlike older generations. /TISG

Read also: Gen Z discussion: Young workers say older generations misunderstand their struggles

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Relationships

Man earning S$110k a year says GF keeps nudging him to bump spending up to S$3k a month

SINGAPORE: A man earning S$110,000 a year has shared online that his girlfriend has been nudging him to increase his monthly spending to S$3,000.
Intl

Singapore extradites Chinese man over Auckland break-in and sexual assault

A case of home invasion and assault in West Auckland in 2024 left authorities with their hands tied when the assailant fled to China. But when he went to SG, which has an extradition treaty with N...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

21 y/o part-timer earning S$1.4k asks Singaporeans if investing is really necessary

SINGAPORE: After being repeatedly urged by family and friends to start investing, a 22-year-old local earning about S$1,400 a month took to Reddit to ask if it is really necessary.

Two maids reportedly fought over a romantic dispute, police stepped in when one pulled out a knife

Two domestic helpers at a Tampines HDB flat got into an argument on the stairwell, allegedly due to a relationship dispute . One of them then brandished a knife, prompting riot police to arrive and...

Man accused of smuggling 100 boxes of cigarettes for distribution in public housing area

A man holding a Chinese passport was caught red-handed by law enforcement while driving a Malaysian car containing smuggled cigarettes in a public housing estate. Hundreds of cartons of smuggled ci...

Minibus driver hit and injured an electric bike rider, got license suspended for five years

A minibus collided with an electric bicycle while turning at an intersection , causing the rider to suffer a broken bone and require surgery. The bus driver was fined $2,500 and had his license sus...

Business

Employer struggles as maid glued to phone refuses to go home and asks for transfer

SINGAPORE: An employer has turned to social media for advice after her domestic helper refused to be sent home and instead asked to be transferred to another household. In an anonymous post on th...

‘Gen Z and beyond are well and truly done for’: Man shares how homeownership is becoming out of reach for young Australians

AUSTRALIA: An Australian man looking to enter the property market said Gen Z and those younger are “well and truly done for” when it comes to affording a home, as even with several optimistic assum...

‘I’m just doing powerpoints and admin work’: Software engineer frustrated over non-technical workload at company

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (Mar 22), a frustrated software engineer took to social media to share that his company, which he hinted was an “infamous three-letter local IT firm,” has been assigning him no...

Gen Z discussion: Young workers say older generations misunderstand their struggles.

Young workers say older generations “don’t know what it’s like” to work full-time and still struggle financially

Singapore Politics

Singapore High Commissioner to Australia criticizes radio programme for being one-sided

Anil Nayar, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Australia, called claims about the GRC system made on a March 7 radio programme "baseless."

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Dr Chee is scheduled to speak on March 26 at one of the Philippines' top universities, Ateneo de Manila

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

© The Independent Singapore

// //