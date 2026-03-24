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Tuesday, March 24, 2026
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2 min.Read

Gen Z discussion: Young workers say older generations misunderstand their struggles.

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

The older generation has often labelled Gen Z as “lazy,” but the younger workers argued it’s because they “don’t know what it’s like” to work full-time and still struggle financially. 

The conversation was sparked by musician Robbie Scott who posted a TikTok video that has racked up 2.1 million views before it has become unavailable, as he said, “Most Boomers don’t know what it’s like to work 40+ hours a week and still not be able to afford a house and food.”

He was responding to 54-year-old comedian Rick Mercer, who criticised young people complaining about the 40-hour workweek, as reported by Fortune.

According to 27-year-old Mr Scott, nobody really likes working full-time, Boomers included, but the reason why Gen Z and Millennials are “getting angry and entitled and whiny” with working the nine-to-five is because the rewards from working those hours are nothing compared to the rewards reaped by previous generations.

“We’re holding up our end of the deal. We’re staying in school. We’re going to college. We’ve been working since we were 15, 16 years old… doing everything that y’all told us to do so that we can what? We can still be living in our parents’ homes in our late 20s?”

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Although he said some Boomers and Gen X are sympathetic and considerate to younger people for being upset by a “lopsided work system,” those who judge them should be thankful they don’t get it.

Gen Z and Millennial commenters online shared the same sentiments on r/FluentInFinance, saying the older generation “really just don’t understand how things are different.”

One said, “Rent was affordable for the older generation, but things like TVs and luxury goods were very expensive. At some point, rent became expensive, and what was perceived as luxury goods became more affordable. This sort of disconnection is what leads older people to see struggling or homeless people with cell phones and automatically think they are lying and must really have money.”

Another, seemingly resigned, added, “The reward for hard work just doesn’t hit the same anymore. Feels like less.”

“Might be a crazy idea I have here, but if you work full time, in ANY job, that should provide you with enough to feed, clothe and house yourself. If it doesn’t, then the society you live in is broken,” a third said.

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A Millennial shared that hard work was “drilled” into him growing up, and while he works very hard, he would not blame younger people for being apathetic.

Another Millennial added, “Boomers didn’t have to work this hard for so little.” 

However, pushback from fellow Gen Z also entered the conversation. One Gen Z said, “I’m Gen Z, but to be fair, like 90% of other Gen Z people I’ve worked with are some of the laziest I’ve ever met.”

Another said, “In theory, what they are saying is true, but they refuse to work hard enough to find out.” 

A third added, “If they worked hard, they still wouldn’t be able to afford a house, but that doesn’t change the fact that they are lazy.”

In other news, besides housing becoming more unattainable, American Gen Z are having more difficulty affording a home because they are drowning in debt. /TISG

Read also: ‘Why do we GenZ’ers tend to have poor work ethic?’ 26-year-old Gen Z asks

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