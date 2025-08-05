// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ lovelyday12 (for illustration purposes only)
Personal Finance
1 min.Read

Earn up to 2.45% interest rate: Best fixed deposit rates in August 2025

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s fixed deposit rates have continued to decline. If you’re looking to grow your extra money this month, it’s more important than ever to compare your options before locking in.

Don’t worry, some banks are still offering decent returns — with interest rates of up to 2.45% and minimum placements starting at just S$500. Here are several banks offering the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore this August 2025.

Bank / Platform 3 Months (interest rate p.a) 6 Months (interest rate p.a) 12 Months (interest rate p.a) Other commitment period with high rates Minimum Deposit Additional Information
DBS 1% 2.15% 2.45% 2.40% (10 months) S$1,000
StashAway Simple 1.70% 1.60% 1.55% 1.65% (1 month) No minimum deposit
Bank of China 1.70% 1.70% (4 or 5 months) S$500 new placement
Maybank 1.75% 1.65% 1.70% (9 months) S$20,000 online placement (deposit bundle promotion) via Maybank2u Online Banking, Maybank2u SG app or in branch, T&Cs apply
Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed 1.65% 1.60% 1.50% 1.50% (1 month) No minimum deposit
Hong Leong Finance 1.65% (8 months) S$20,000 online fixed deposit special
CIMB 1.60% 1.50% 1.30% 1.30% (9 months) S$10,000 personal banking
Citibank 1.50% 1.60% S$10,000 to S$5 million new-to-bank and existing clients with Citi Priority, Citibanking or Citi Plus relationship (eligible customers)
ICBC 1.55% 1.55% 1.50% 1.50% (9 months) S$500 via e-banking
UOB 1.55% 1.40% (10 months) S$10,000
OCBC 1.45% 1.50% (9 months) S$30,000 internet banking
State Bank of India 1.50% 1.40% S$50,000 to S$199,999
RHB 1.40% 1.10% 1.00% S$20,000 personal banking
Standard Chartered 1.40% S$25,000 personal banking
HSBC 1.15% 1.10% 0.95% 1.20% (1 month) S$30,000 personal banking
See also  Types of Insurance Plans in Singapore and Which Ones You Should Get First as a Young Adult

/TISG

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank website

Read also: Earn up to 2.45% interest rate: Best fixed deposit rates this July 2025

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

Hot this week

Lifestyle

Almost 18 and trying to get birth control—’Why does my doctor need to call my parents first?’

SINGAPORE: For many young adults, the path to sexual...
Technology

‘Factories that THINK’ — This woman-led AI startup solves factory failures before they even happen

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based startup SixSense is changing semiconductor manufacturing with...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

LTA clears the air on cross-border e-hailing: Only licensed taxis, not Grab-style services

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has clarified that...

Maid says, ‘My employer attached a tracking device on me to track my whereabouts during my day off’

SINGAPORE: In a now “self-destructed” post from the Direct...

Singapore to review Malaysia’s request to start cross-border buses earlier

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed on Aug...

Johor and Singapore explore cross-border e-hailing to ease congestion

MALAYSIA:  A new proposal to introduce cross-border e-hailing services...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore