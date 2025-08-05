Earn up to 2.45% interest rate: Best fixed deposit rates in August 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s fixed deposit rates have continued to decline. If you’re looking to grow your extra money this month, it’s more important than ever to compare your options before locking in.
Don’t worry, some banks are still offering decent returns — with interest rates of up to 2.45% and minimum placements starting at just S$500. Here are several banks offering the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore this August 2025.
|Bank / Platform
|3 Months (interest rate p.a)
|6 Months (interest rate p.a)
|12 Months (interest rate p.a)
|Other commitment period with high rates
|Minimum Deposit
|Additional Information
|DBS
|1%
|2.15%
|2.45%
|2.40% (10 months)
|S$1,000
|–
|StashAway Simple
|1.70%
|1.60%
|1.55%
|1.65% (1 month)
|No minimum deposit
|–
|Bank of China
|1.70%
|–
|–
|1.70% (4 or 5 months)
|S$500
|new placement
|Maybank
|–
|1.75%
|1.65%
|1.70% (9 months)
|S$20,000
|online placement (deposit bundle promotion) via Maybank2u Online Banking, Maybank2u SG app or in branch, T&Cs apply
|Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
|1.65%
|1.60%
|1.50%
|1.50% (1 month)
|No minimum deposit
|–
|Hong Leong Finance
|–
|–
|–
|1.65% (8 months)
|S$20,000
|online fixed deposit special
|CIMB
|1.60%
|1.50%
|1.30%
|1.30% (9 months)
|S$10,000
|personal banking
|Citibank
|1.50%
|1.60%
|–
|–
|S$10,000 to S$5 million
|new-to-bank and existing clients with Citi Priority, Citibanking or Citi Plus relationship (eligible customers)
|ICBC
|1.55%
|1.55%
|1.50%
|1.50% (9 months)
|S$500
|via e-banking
|UOB
|–
|1.55%
|–
|1.40% (10 months)
|S$10,000
|–
|OCBC
|–
|–
|1.45%
|1.50% (9 months)
|S$30,000
|internet banking
|State Bank of India
|–
|1.50%
|1.40%
|–
|S$50,000 to S$199,999
|–
|RHB
|1.40%
|1.10%
|1.00%
|–
|S$20,000
|personal banking
|Standard Chartered
|–
|1.40%
|–
|–
|S$25,000
|personal banking
|HSBC
|1.15%
|1.10%
|0.95%
|1.20% (1 month)
|S$30,000
|personal banking
Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank website
