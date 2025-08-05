Earn up to 2.45% interest rate: Best fixed deposit rates in August 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s fixed deposit rates have continued to decline. If you’re looking to grow your extra money this month, it’s more important than ever to compare your options before locking in.

Don’t worry, some banks are still offering decent returns — with interest rates of up to 2.45% and minimum placements starting at just S$500. Here are several banks offering the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore this August 2025.

Bank / Platform 3 Months (interest rate p.a) 6 Months (interest rate p.a) 12 Months (interest rate p.a) Other commitment period with high rates Minimum Deposit Additional Information DBS 1% 2.15% 2.45% 2.40% (10 months) S$1,000 – StashAway Simple 1.70% 1.60% 1.55% 1.65% (1 month) No minimum deposit – Bank of China 1.70% – – 1.70% (4 or 5 months) S$500 new placement Maybank – 1.75% 1.65% 1.70% (9 months) S$20,000 online placement (deposit bundle promotion) via Maybank2u Online Banking, Maybank2u SG app or in branch, T&Cs apply Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed 1.65% 1.60% 1.50% 1.50% (1 month) No minimum deposit – Hong Leong Finance – – – 1.65% (8 months) S$20,000 online fixed deposit special CIMB 1.60% 1.50% 1.30% 1.30% (9 months) S$10,000 personal banking Citibank 1.50% 1.60% – – S$10,000 to S$5 million new-to-bank and existing clients with Citi Priority, Citibanking or Citi Plus relationship (eligible customers) ICBC 1.55% 1.55% 1.50% 1.50% (9 months) S$500 via e-banking UOB – 1.55% – 1.40% (10 months) S$10,000 – OCBC – – 1.45% 1.50% (9 months) S$30,000 internet banking State Bank of India – 1.50% 1.40% – S$50,000 to S$199,999 – RHB 1.40% 1.10% 1.00% – S$20,000 personal banking Standard Chartered – 1.40% – – S$25,000 personal banking HSBC 1.15% 1.10% 0.95% 1.20% (1 month) S$30,000 personal banking

/TISG

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank website

