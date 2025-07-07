Earn up to 2.45% interest rate: Best fixed deposit rates this July 2025

SINGAPORE: Looking to grow your extra money this month? You can now earn up to 2.45% interest with minimum deposits starting from just S$500. Here are several banks offering the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore in July 2025.
|Bank / Platform
|3 Months (interest rate p.a)
|6 Months (interest rate p.a)
|12 Months (interest rate p.a)
|Other commitment period with high rates
|Minimum Deposit
|Additional Information
|Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed
|1.85%
|1.75%
|1.65%
|1.70% (1 month)
|No minimum deposit
|–
|StashAway Simple
|1.85%
|1.80%
|1.70%
|1.80% (1 month)
|No minimum deposit
|–
|ICBC
|1.85%
|1.80%
|1.80%
|1.80% (1 month)
|S$500
|via e-banking
|Bank of China
|1.86%
|1.80%
|1.65%
|1.85% (2 months)
|S$500
|new placement
|DBS
|1%
|2.15%
|2.45%
|2.40% (10 months)
|S$1,000
|–
|State Bank of India
|1.75%
|1.75%
|1.60%%
|1.75% (9 months)
|S$5,000 to S$1 million
|board rates only, currently no promotional fixed deposits
|CIMB
|1.75%
|1.65%
|1.45%
|1.45% (9 months)
|S$10,000
|personal banking
|UOB
|–
|1.75%
|–
|1.60% (10 months)
|S$10,000
|–
|Citibank
|1.80%
|1.80%
|–
|–
|S$10,000 to S$5 million
|new-to-bank and existing clients with Citi Priority, Citibanking or Citi Plus relationship
|Maybank
|–
|1.90%
|2.05%
|2.00% (9 months)
|S$20,000
|online placement (deposit bundle promotion) via Maybank2u Online Banking, Maybank2u SG app or in branch, T&Cs apply
|Hong Leong Finance
|–
|–
|–
|1.83% (9 months)
|S$20,000
|online fixed deposit special
|RHB
|1.80%
|1.80%
|1.60%
|–
|S$20,000
|personal banking
|Standard Chartered
|–
|1.45% – 1.50%
|–
|–
|S$25,000
|–
|OCBC
|–
|–
|1.45%
|1.50% (9 months)
|S$30,000
|internet banking
|HSBC
|1.05%
|1.05%
|0.90%
|1.15% (1 month)
|S$30,000
|personal banking
Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites
