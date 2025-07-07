// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Earn up to 2.45% interest rate: Best fixed deposit rates this July 2025

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Looking to grow your extra money this month? You can now earn up to 2.45% interest with minimum deposits starting from just S$500. Here are several banks offering the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore in July 2025.

Bank / Platform 3 Months (interest rate p.a) 6 Months (interest rate p.a) 12 Months (interest rate p.a) Other commitment period with high rates Minimum Deposit Additional Information
Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed 1.85% 1.75% 1.65% 1.70% (1 month) No minimum deposit
StashAway Simple 1.85% 1.80% 1.70% 1.80% (1 month) No minimum deposit
ICBC 1.85% 1.80% 1.80% 1.80% (1 month) S$500 via e-banking
Bank of China 1.86% 1.80% 1.65% 1.85% (2 months) S$500 new placement
DBS 1% 2.15% 2.45% 2.40% (10 months) S$1,000
State Bank of India 1.75% 1.75% 1.60%% 1.75% (9 months) S$5,000 to S$1 million board rates only, currently no promotional fixed deposits
CIMB 1.75% 1.65% 1.45% 1.45% (9 months) S$10,000 personal banking
UOB 1.75% 1.60% (10 months) S$10,000
Citibank 1.80% 1.80% S$10,000 to S$5 million new-to-bank and existing clients with Citi Priority, Citibanking or Citi Plus relationship
Maybank 1.90% 2.05% 2.00% (9 months) S$20,000 online placement (deposit bundle promotion) via Maybank2u Online Banking, Maybank2u SG app or in branch, T&Cs apply
Hong Leong Finance 1.83% (9 months) S$20,000 online fixed deposit special
RHB 1.80% 1.80% 1.60% S$20,000 personal banking
Standard Chartered 1.45% – 1.50% S$25,000
OCBC 1.45% 1.50% (9 months) S$30,000 internet banking
HSBC 1.05% 1.05% 0.90% 1.15% (1 month) S$30,000 personal banking
/TISG

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

