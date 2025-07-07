Earn up to 2.45% interest rate: Best fixed deposit rates this July 2025

SINGAPORE: Looking to grow your extra money this month? You can now earn up to 2.45% interest with minimum deposits starting from just S$500. Here are several banks offering the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore in July 2025.

Bank / Platform 3 Months (interest rate p.a) 6 Months (interest rate p.a) 12 Months (interest rate p.a) Other commitment period with high rates Minimum Deposit Additional Information Syfe Cash+ Guaranteed 1.85% 1.75% 1.65% 1.70% (1 month) No minimum deposit – StashAway Simple 1.85% 1.80% 1.70% 1.80% (1 month) No minimum deposit – ICBC 1.85% 1.80% 1.80% 1.80% (1 month) S$500 via e-banking Bank of China 1.86% 1.80% 1.65% 1.85% (2 months) S$500 new placement DBS 1% 2.15% 2.45% 2.40% (10 months) S$1,000 – State Bank of India 1.75% 1.75% 1.60%% 1.75% (9 months) S$5,000 to S$1 million board rates only, currently no promotional fixed deposits CIMB 1.75% 1.65% 1.45% 1.45% (9 months) S$10,000 personal banking UOB – 1.75% – 1.60% (10 months) S$10,000 – Citibank 1.80% 1.80% – – S$10,000 to S$5 million new-to-bank and existing clients with Citi Priority, Citibanking or Citi Plus relationship Maybank – 1.90% 2.05% 2.00% (9 months) S$20,000 online placement (deposit bundle promotion) via Maybank2u Online Banking, Maybank2u SG app or in branch, T&Cs apply Hong Leong Finance – – – 1.83% (9 months) S$20,000 online fixed deposit special RHB 1.80% 1.80% 1.60% – S$20,000 personal banking Standard Chartered – 1.45% – 1.50% – – S$25,000 – OCBC – – 1.45% 1.50% (9 months) S$30,000 internet banking HSBC 1.05% 1.05% 0.90% 1.15% (1 month) S$30,000 personal banking

/TISG

Disclaimer: Rates are promotional and subject to change. For the most current rates, visit the respective bank websites

